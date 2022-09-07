Read full article on original website
92 year old Bill Roberts may qualify for American Pickers
Bill Roberts, of Pellville, is currently looking through a variety of items in his building and determining whether or not to have a sale on his property soon. Over the years he has collected a building full of memorabilia. “There’s a lot of stuff in there,” Roberts said. Over the...
GN Excavating makes a proposal to build a landfill on their property in Hancock County
Gary Nugent owner of GN is proposing a landfill on his property at the old Chapman strip mines off of Popular Grove Road. “There’s a lot of land out there that was never reclaimed and there’s an area that would be a real lucrative spot to put it,” Nugent said. The Hancock County Fiscal Court has set a meeting for public comment September 19 at the Career center.
Pellville Early Learning Preschool; Celebrating 10 years
The Pellville Early Learning Preschool is celebrating their 10th year of operation in a “new to us” facility. The preschool program is still located on the grounds of Pellville Baptist but now housed in the former youth pastor parsonage. The new space allows for the expansion of an outdoor classroom that will allow our preschoolers to spend more quality time in nature. With lead teacher Crystal Bernardi, assistant teachers Erica Harrison and Barbara Spindel, and Bible teacher Shirley Veach the year promises to be filled with learning, laughter, and many new friendships.
Allen Dale Harris
Allen Dale Harris, age 65 of Garfield, KY passed away September 3, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Hardinsburg, KY on April 23, 1957, son of the late George Allen Harris and Maxie Wilson Harris. He was a union laborer and enjoyed watching demolition derby’s and stockcar racing, riding 4 wheelers, motorcycles and kayaking.
Volleyball varsity wins two in a row
The HCHS Lady Hornets varsity volleyball team defeated Cannelton in straight sets during matches played at the middle school last Thursday. Hancock County won by set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-10. Haylee Garrison had seven kills, a block and two aces for the Lady Hornets. Ashlyn Madden had five...
Hornets roll 40-17 over Eagles in home opener
Austin Volocko scored two touchdowns and made a big interception to lead the Hornets to a 40-17 win over Ohio County during the 2022 home opener at Schafer‑Glover Field Friday. Hancock County improved its record to 3-0 on the year. It was exciting to have the big crowd here...
Helen Richards
Helen Richards, 79, of Reynolds Station, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dean Richards; sons, Larry Richards and Darrell Glen Richards; her parents, Francis Ellis O’Bryan and Ann Lobia (Finwick) O’Bryan; her siblings, Mary Edwina (Louis) Jackson, Dorothy (Fred) Sikes, Wilma (Bill) McManaway, Francis (Ollie) O’Bryan, Charles O’Bryan and Donald O’Bryan; and a granddaughter, Dannielle Keown.
