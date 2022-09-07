The Pellville Early Learning Preschool is celebrating their 10th year of operation in a “new to us” facility. The preschool program is still located on the grounds of Pellville Baptist but now housed in the former youth pastor parsonage. The new space allows for the expansion of an outdoor classroom that will allow our preschoolers to spend more quality time in nature. With lead teacher Crystal Bernardi, assistant teachers Erica Harrison and Barbara Spindel, and Bible teacher Shirley Veach the year promises to be filled with learning, laughter, and many new friendships.

PELLVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO