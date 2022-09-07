ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Late rally gives Bluejays tennis 5-2 win over Trojans

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 2 days ago

A late surge pushed the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis squad to a 7-1 start to the season, after overcoming the New Prague Trojans 5-2.

The night started off with Waseca falling behind early, after juniors Addie Bomsta and Lizzy Roessler were unable to overcome their Trojan opponents in their doubles match, losing the first set 6-3 and their second set 7-5. This loss put the Bluejays in an early 0-1 deficit, but the score wouldn’t remain there for long.

Soon after, junior Sarah Haley finished her No. 2 singles match, in which she swept her opponent. The first set was decided by a score of 7-5, with Haley putting away her opponent with a score of 6-4 in the second set to move the meet score to 1-1.

After that, the Trojans and the Bluejays would trade matches, with each team taking another win. The Bluejays came first, with senior Cece Hauttemier cruising to easy victories in both of her No. 1 singles sets, winning the first one 6-2 and the second set 6-1.

However, the Trojans responded by winning the No. 3 singles match against Waseca’s Takya Schoenrock. Schoenrock was able to secure the first set, winning 6-2, however, her opponents would rally in the back two sets, winning 6-4 and 6-2, pushing the match to a 2-1 Trojans victory. That loss put the overall score at 2-2, with just one more singles match and two doubles matches left in the night.

With the score tied, the Bluejays would go on a late rally and sweep the remaining matches in the night, going 3-0 to push the final meet score to 5-2.

The first match to finish was the No. 1 doubles match featuring the sophomore pair of Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer for Waseca. Their match would get off to a rough start, losing the initial set 6-4. However, the duo rallied in their final two sets, easily winning by scores of 6-2 and 6-1.

Freshman Maddy Benson and senior Miranda Breck would wrap up their match shortly after, also winning in three sets. The first set went to the Waseca duo, winning 7-5, but the Trojans would respond in the second set winning 6-2. Benson and Breck kept their cool and responded in the final set, winning 6-3. Their win solidified a Bluejays victory for the night, pushing the score to 4-2.

The final match to wrap up was the No. 4 singles match featuring freshman Lauren Drexler for Waseca. Drexler went down in the first set, losing 6-3, but she responded in dominant fashion in the final two sets, winning those by scores of 6-3 and 6-0 respectively.

The win got the Bluejays back on the winning track, marking a rebound from their last meet, a loss to Red Wing.

The Bluejays next contest is on Thursday at St. Peter at 4:30, and after that, the Bluejays come back home for a quadrangular against Le Sueur-Henderson, Mankato West and Owatonna on Saturday, with matches beginning at 9 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minneapolis park board approves plan to cut down historic Hiawatha Golf Course to 9 holes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of indecision, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has approved a plan to cut down the historic Hiawatha Golf Course to nine holes. A new master plan for the course was approved Wednesday night on a 6 to 3 vote by the board. The plan was crafted to overhaul the course after a major flood in 2014. Since that time, the golf course has pumped millions of gallons of groundwater into Hiawatha Lake, to the dismay of environmentalists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
New Prague, MN
Sports
Waseca, MN
Sports
City
Waseca, MN
City
New Prague, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Work Zone Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Man

Porter, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Canby, MN man was killed after he crashed his vehicle in a western-Minnesota construction zone Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report says 57-year-old Robert Larsen was traveling west on Hwy. 68 near the Minnesota-South Dakota border when he entered the work zone and struck a sign around 6:30 p.m. His vehicle then left the roadway and rolled.
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluejays#St Peter#Trojans#The New Prague
Washington Examiner

Democrats' weakness on crime becomes a statewide issue in Minnesota

Crime is still a major vulnerability for Democrats across the country heading into the midterm elections. The issue tracks back to the riots that were permitted in Minneapolis in 2020, and now, the effects might be felt statewide in Minnesota. Politico details the standing of the state’s “most vulnerable progressive,”...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 murder

(KSTP) – An Insanti, MN man who was found guilty by a jury earlier this year for fatally stabbing a woman in 1993 has learned his fate. Jerry Westrom, 56, was charged with first and second degree murder. Friday morning, a judge sentenced Westrom to life in prison. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
70
Followers
248
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy