Late rally gives Bluejays tennis 5-2 win over Trojans

A late surge pushed the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis squad to a 7-1 start to the season, after overcoming the New Prague Trojans 5-2.

The night started off with Waseca falling behind early, after juniors Addie Bomsta and Lizzy Roessler were unable to overcome their Trojan opponents in their doubles match, losing the first set 6-3 and their second set 7-5. This loss put the Bluejays in an early 0-1 deficit, but the score wouldn’t remain there for long.

Soon after, junior Sarah Haley finished her No. 2 singles match, in which she swept her opponent. The first set was decided by a score of 7-5, with Haley putting away her opponent with a score of 6-4 in the second set to move the meet score to 1-1.

After that, the Trojans and the Bluejays would trade matches, with each team taking another win. The Bluejays came first, with senior Cece Hauttemier cruising to easy victories in both of her No. 1 singles sets, winning the first one 6-2 and the second set 6-1.

However, the Trojans responded by winning the No. 3 singles match against Waseca’s Takya Schoenrock. Schoenrock was able to secure the first set, winning 6-2, however, her opponents would rally in the back two sets, winning 6-4 and 6-2, pushing the match to a 2-1 Trojans victory. That loss put the overall score at 2-2, with just one more singles match and two doubles matches left in the night.

With the score tied, the Bluejays would go on a late rally and sweep the remaining matches in the night, going 3-0 to push the final meet score to 5-2.

The first match to finish was the No. 1 doubles match featuring the sophomore pair of Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer for Waseca. Their match would get off to a rough start, losing the initial set 6-4. However, the duo rallied in their final two sets, easily winning by scores of 6-2 and 6-1.

Freshman Maddy Benson and senior Miranda Breck would wrap up their match shortly after, also winning in three sets. The first set went to the Waseca duo, winning 7-5, but the Trojans would respond in the second set winning 6-2. Benson and Breck kept their cool and responded in the final set, winning 6-3. Their win solidified a Bluejays victory for the night, pushing the score to 4-2.

The final match to wrap up was the No. 4 singles match featuring freshman Lauren Drexler for Waseca. Drexler went down in the first set, losing 6-3, but she responded in dominant fashion in the final two sets, winning those by scores of 6-3 and 6-0 respectively.

The win got the Bluejays back on the winning track, marking a rebound from their last meet, a loss to Red Wing.

The Bluejays next contest is on Thursday at St. Peter at 4:30, and after that, the Bluejays come back home for a quadrangular against Le Sueur-Henderson, Mankato West and Owatonna on Saturday, with matches beginning at 9 a.m.