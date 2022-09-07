Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Vote no, and just let teachers teach, unless you want a greater teacher shortage.
Reply(1)
7
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade School Board Opposes Recognizing LGBTQ History Month
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools board majorly opposed a measure to recognize and observe October as LGBTQ History Month. Eight board members voted no on the measure Wednesday night. The only "yes" vote was from Lucia Baez-Geller, who sponsored the item. The measure was approved last year but was up...
wlrn.org
Broward schools administrators told to resign over Parkland grand jury report
Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright informed three longtime administrators Thursday they need to resign or go on leave while they are investigated, School Board members said — the latest fallout from a statewide grand jury report about the troubled school district. A fourth employee, Mary Coker, director of procurement and...
Click10.com
State pushes Broward schools to remove officials ‘who clearly failed the public’
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education sent a letter to the Broward County school district superintendent on Wednesday, demanding action following a scathing grand jury report released last month. The letter from Tim Hay, the Executive Director for the state’s Office of Safe Schools, said any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
“Nothing’s going to be heard”: Miami Commission recesses meeting at which Virginia Key situation was to be discussed
Community activism might have played a role in postponing Thursday morning's City of Miami Commission meeting, where officials were to discuss the city's recent forced closure of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center off the Rickenbacker Causeway. The City Commission meeting began 56 minutes late, but there was no reason given...
tamaractalk.com
OPINION: It’s Time for Tamarac’s Circus Tent to Fold
Civility, fiscal responsibility, and a genuine desire to move city business forward are qualities that are hard to find on the Tamarac Commission. Looking for a circus? No Big Top or elephants are needed here. The clown car unloads at Tamarac City Hall every other week when Commissioners take their seats on the dais, and the nasty sniping begins. And always, city business takes a backseat to a sideshow that becomes the news of the day.
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava endorses ‘strong champion’ Marleine Bastien for Miami-Dade Commission
‘Marleine will be a strong champion for District 2 residents, and I am excited to support her campaign.’. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is throwing her support behind fellow nonprofit founder Marleine Bastien’s bid for the County Commission seat representing District 2. In a Thursday press note, Levine Cava...
floridapolitics.com
‘You have to care’: Jorge Fors Jr. promises transparency, family-first policies in lead-up to Miami-Dade Commission runoff
‘I’m just a normal guy trying to improve our community.’. Whether as an elected official, a lawyer or a member of a government, business or community organization, Jorge Fors Jr. said one principle has guided him. It’s what made him a good President of the Coral Gables Bar Association...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis confirms plan to replace Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis will suspend Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez after the longtime county official’s arrest last month on felony charges of unlawful compensation, and he’s already received recommendations for replacements. DeSantis said he still needs to review a list of candidates to determine who among them, if any,...
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
wlrn.org
Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office. “When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thewestsidegazette.com
Changes to Florida’s voting rules lead to confusion at the polls in South Florida
Voter after voter showed up at the Miramar Branch Library on Election Day for Florida’s primary, stressing out Linda Thigpen. Without speaking to them, she knew each one came to the wrong polling place. “The troubling thing I see is that they want to exercise their civic duty, but...
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
Click10.com
Allapattah residents, community leaders urge city officials to build affordable housing on public land
MIAMI – A federal housing official called Miami the epicenter of the nation’s housing crisis. Now residents of one of Miami’s oldest neighborhoods are pleading with city officials to bring affordable housing to public land so they don’t get priced out of paradise. Community groups and...
Click10.com
Teen thoughts of suicide skyrocket
Hollywood, Fla. – Nearly 20 percent of high school students have admitted to serious thoughts of suicide and 9 percent have made an attempt to take their lives according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. Dr. Celine Hamilton heads the Children and Adolescent Treatment Services, or C.A.T.S., Behavioral...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
UHealth Breaks Ground on New North Miami Location
September 9, 2022 – After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHealth – University of Miami Health System took major steps toward its planned future, breaking ground on a world-class medical center at SoLé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami, a joint venture between highly respected real estate developers LeFrak and Turnberry.
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
One night, one concert: Fort Lauderdale forked over $432,000 in taxpayer dollars
Fort Lauderdale billed its Summer Jamz end-of-summer concert as a free event at Mills Pond Park. But it wasn’t free at all — at least not to the taxpayer. This year’s Aug. 19 event cost an eye-popping $432,000, not including the required cost of police and fire-rescue crews. That’s nearly 10 times what it cost when Fort Lauderdale first started hosting the event five years ago. The ...
flamingomag.com
The Illicit Past—and Prosperous Future—of Cap’s Place
Now Broward's oldest restaurant, this supper club was a crime when it opened, and coming up on a century later, it’s still in the same spot. They waited until a full moon and then let the tide roll in. The entire crew carried shotguns just in case the gators attacked.
Comments / 7