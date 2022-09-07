ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

Vote no, and just let teachers teach, unless you want a greater teacher shortage.

Reply(1)
7
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Click10.com

Broward schools superintendent asks 3 administrators to resign, sources say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Amid pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration, Broward County Public Schools superintendent asked three administrators to resign or take a leave of absence while they remain under investigation, according to sources who are familiar with the BCPS administration. Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright made the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade School Board Opposes Recognizing LGBTQ History Month

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools board majorly opposed a measure to recognize and observe October as LGBTQ History Month. Eight board members voted no on the measure Wednesday night. The only "yes" vote was from Lucia Baez-Geller, who sponsored the item. The measure was approved last year but was up...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Miami-dade County, FL
Society
tamaractalk.com

OPINION: It’s Time for Tamarac’s Circus Tent to Fold

Civility, fiscal responsibility, and a genuine desire to move city business forward are qualities that are hard to find on the Tamarac Commission. Looking for a circus? No Big Top or elephants are needed here. The clown car unloads at Tamarac City Hall every other week when Commissioners take their seats on the dais, and the nasty sniping begins. And always, city business takes a backseat to a sideshow that becomes the news of the day.
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American History#Board Chair#Racism#The School Board#H 11#School Board#Parental Rights
South Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Teen thoughts of suicide skyrocket

Hollywood, Fla. – Nearly 20 percent of high school students have admitted to serious thoughts of suicide and 9 percent have made an attempt to take their lives according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. Dr. Celine Hamilton heads the Children and Adolescent Treatment Services, or C.A.T.S., Behavioral...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

UHealth Breaks Ground on New North Miami Location

September 9, 2022 – After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UHealth – University of Miami Health System took major steps toward its planned future, breaking ground on a world-class medical center at SoLé Mia, the 184-acre mixed-use development in North Miami, a joint venture between highly respected real estate developers LeFrak and Turnberry.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One night, one concert: Fort Lauderdale forked over $432,000 in taxpayer dollars

Fort Lauderdale billed its Summer Jamz end-of-summer concert as a free event at Mills Pond Park. But it wasn’t free at all — at least not to the taxpayer. This year’s Aug. 19 event cost an eye-popping $432,000, not including the required cost of police and fire-rescue crews. That’s nearly 10 times what it cost when Fort Lauderdale first started hosting the event five years ago. The ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy