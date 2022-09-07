Read full article on original website
investing.com
European stocks clock first weekly rise in four
(Reuters) -European stocks marked their first weekly rise in four on Friday, boosted by a surge in banking shares on expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank, while soaring metal prices lifted mining stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.5% to close at over one-week...
China export growth slows sharply in August: official data
China's export growth slowed significantly in August, customs authorities said Wednesday, as economic uncertainty is exacerbated by strict Covid-19 lockdowns across the country. Sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns around China have dampened consumer enthusiasm and business confidence, while searing temperatures across large parts of the country this summer prompted power rationing for factories.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
America’s Worst Retailers
Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
Veteran investor Mark Mobius predicts more pain for US markets - and issues a bleak outlook for China and Europe
Mark Mobius warned of further downside for US markets and the economy. The veteran investor singled out Europe's energy crisis and China's lockdowns as key concerns. Mobius said the Fed may be forced to hike interest rates to keep up with the European Central Bank. Mark Mobius predicted further pain...
Motley Fool
Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?
Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
What Copper as an Economic Indicator Tells Investors
Because of its use across many sectors, copper is seen as a leading indicator of economic health. After all, it is used practically everywhere – in homes and in factories, in electronics, and in power generation. And in recent years, copper’s role in growing electric vehicle production has further boosted demand for the metal.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
China Signals "Buckle Up"
Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
CNBC
Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
ABC News
US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll
WASHINGTON -- The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously. Retail purchases were flat after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight increase in...
SFGate
Legendary China bets unwind as Buffett, SoftBank sell
For early backers, they've been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and BYD. But now big-name investors who've made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China's biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government's grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.
US News and World Report
China Debt Sees Portfolio Outflows Despite Nascent Recovery for EM in August - IIF
LONDON (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy. Weighed down by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a property market crisis,...
China's yuan continues to fall against the dollar despite Beijing's aggressive steps to prop up the currency
China's yuan is nearing a key psychological milestone of seven per dollar even as Beijing imposes a strict reference rate for the currency. The yuan extended losses against the greenback Wednesday, facing headwinds like a hawkish US Fed as well and domestic COVID-19 lockdowns. China's central bank set the currency's...
U.S. retailers slash clothing prices as shoppers cut purchases
NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Inflation-weary U.S. shoppers have been skimping on clothing purchases, prompting retailers to slash prices to clear inventory off the racks. Gap was the latest retailer to report a slump in apparel shopping for the second-quarter, saying on Thursday that net sales slumped 8% from a year earlier to $3.86 billion. Earlier this month, executives at U.S. giants Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) offered deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing.
Banks lead European stocks higher after record ECB rate hike
Sept 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday led by gains in bank stocks after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike to combat inflation, which is running at a half-century high and approaching double-digits.
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 2% In Weak Hang Seng Opening: Why Investors Are Focused On Fed's Beige Book, ECB Move
U.S. Fed's Beige Book is a summary of current economic conditions. U.S. SEC on Tuesday issued a warning to Chinese firms asking them not to violate legal and audit requirements. Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.43%, as investors braced for the...
investing.com
Asian Stocks Slip on Weak Chinese Trade Data, Fed Jitters
Investing.com-- Most Asian stock markets sank on Wednesday amid growing fears of more monetary policy tightening by the Fed, while weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data also weighed on sentiment. Tech-heavy Taiwan and Hong Kong stocks were the worst performers in the region, losing 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively, amid jitters over rising...
ECB raises interest rates across eurozone by record margin
The European Central Bank has raised interest rates across the eurozone by a record margin to combat soaring inflation that has reached double figures in some of the currency bloc’s 19 member countries. Setting aside concerns that higher rates would add to the current squeeze on consumers’ disposable incomes...
