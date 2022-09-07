ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

European stocks clock first weekly rise in four

(Reuters) -European stocks marked their first weekly rise in four on Friday, boosted by a surge in banking shares on expectations of further monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank, while soaring metal prices lifted mining stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.5% to close at over one-week...
STOCKS
AFP

China export growth slows sharply in August: official data

China's export growth slowed significantly in August, customs authorities said Wednesday, as economic uncertainty is exacerbated by strict Covid-19 lockdowns across the country. Sporadic Covid-19 lockdowns around China have dampened consumer enthusiasm and business confidence, while searing temperatures across large parts of the country this summer prompted power rationing for factories.
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Luxury Goods#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#European#Chinese#The Financial Times#French#Italian#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?

Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
RETAIL
TheStreet

What Copper as an Economic Indicator Tells Investors

Because of its use across many sectors, copper is seen as a leading indicator of economic health. After all, it is used practically everywhere – in homes and in factories, in electronics, and in power generation. And in recent years, copper’s role in growing electric vehicle production has further boosted demand for the metal.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Benzinga

China Signals "Buckle Up"

Already being rocked by covid lockdowns, the Chinese real estate sector has been showing lackluster data, signaling a further weakening of the Chinese economy. China remains firm in its zero-tolerance policy for covid. And it’s leading to dozens of lockdowns in cities across China. Sagging Indicators. Economic statistics released...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Some market players are starting to fear a major policy error from a central bank

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned the U.S. economy will face "some pain" as the central bank continues raising interest rates aggressively. Analysts at London-based CrossBorder Capital argued that the "quantitative liquidity dimension" is being overlooked, with the Fed's balance sheet reduction — or quantitative tightening — having an asymmetric impact on the economy.
BUSINESS
ABC News

US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll

WASHINGTON -- The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged last month as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates forced many households to spend more cautiously. Retail purchases were flat after having risen 0.8% in June, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a slight increase in...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Legendary China bets unwind as Buffett, SoftBank sell

For early backers, they've been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and BYD. But now big-name investors who've made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China's biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government's grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Debt Sees Portfolio Outflows Despite Nascent Recovery for EM in August - IIF

LONDON (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy. Weighed down by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a property market crisis,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. retailers slash clothing prices as shoppers cut purchases

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Inflation-weary U.S. shoppers have been skimping on clothing purchases, prompting retailers to slash prices to clear inventory off the racks. Gap was the latest retailer to report a slump in apparel shopping for the second-quarter, saying on Thursday that net sales slumped 8% from a year earlier to $3.86 billion. Earlier this month, executives at U.S. giants Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) offered deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing.
APPAREL
investing.com

Asian Stocks Slip on Weak Chinese Trade Data, Fed Jitters

Investing.com-- Most Asian stock markets sank on Wednesday amid growing fears of more monetary policy tightening by the Fed, while weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data also weighed on sentiment. Tech-heavy Taiwan and Hong Kong stocks were the worst performers in the region, losing 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively, amid jitters over rising...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

ECB raises interest rates across eurozone by record margin

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates across the eurozone by a record margin to combat soaring inflation that has reached double figures in some of the currency bloc’s 19 member countries. Setting aside concerns that higher rates would add to the current squeeze on consumers’ disposable incomes...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy