chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County sees a three-year decrease in suicide-related deaths
Suicide rates have dropped for the third consecutive year in San Diego County, according to an annual report by the San Diego County Suicide Prevention Council. According to the Suicide Prevention Council’s report card, there were 364 lives lost in 2021, which county officials called a significant decrease compared to 2018 with 465 suicide deaths. The total number of suicide deaths in 2020 was 419, and 429 in 2019.
The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions
For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
chulavistatoday.com
Heat Wave Reaches 10th Day in a Row in San Diego County
With Southern California entering a 10th straight day of a prolonged heat wave, a tropical storm is bringing heavy rains and strong winds today and could create dangerous conditions in recent burn areas. Southern California experienced a ninth straight day of record-setting heat Thursday, and the state's power regulators avoided...
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside
The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
eastcountymagazine.org
EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL
Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
KPBS
Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego
The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
Thrillist
San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach
If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
KPBS
Killing at El Cajon nursing home
The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
chulavistatoday.com
Film based on award-winning book “We Made San Diego” to premiere
A short film based on the award-winning book “We Made San Diego”, by local author Maria Garcia will premiere on Sept. 12 for Hispanic Heritage Month. The film, created in partnership with producer and director David Sawicki, recognizes the contributions of Latinos to San Diego’s history. The premier will be shown at 6 p.m. at the Logan Heights Public Library 567 So. 28th Street San Diego.
San Diego Business Journal
For-Sale Housing Market Hits a Snag But Rents Rising
Home and condominium sales dropped significantly in July and prices slid as rising interest rates took a bite out of San Diego’s housing market, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. The association reported a 22.1% one-month drop in single family homes from June to July and...
Seasonal Nonstop Flights Coming This Fall Between San Diego and Orlando
Frontier Airlines will be adding seasonal nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Orlando, Florida this fall, it was announced Thursday. Between Nov. 5 and Jan. 3, 2023, daily flights will operate between San Diego and Orlando International Airport. The airline last offered those flights in March and April of 2021.
