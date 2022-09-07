Lady Dragons capture County Cup title

The West Union Lady Dragons, 2022 Adams County Cup Champions. From left, Emmy Stapleton, Korynne Blanton, Payton Stapleton, Nina McCann, Lauren Hoop and Coach Marci Nehus. (Photo provided)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Adams County Country Club was the site on August 30 for the 2022 Girls Adams County Cup competition. After the county’s boys squads had played their 18-hole County Cup earlier in the season, it was the girls’ turn last week to compete in a nine-hole tournament at ACCC.

ACCC is the home course for Coach Marci Nehus and her West Union Lady Dragons and it was the Lady Dragons who captured this year’s County Cup trophy, outdistancing second-place Manchester by 11 strokes.

All four West Union girls whose scores were used for the day were named to the All-County Team, led by senior Payton Stapleton, who carded a 42, good for second overall in the tourney. Stapleton was followed closely by teammate Korynne Blanton who came in to the clubhouse at 43. Emmy Stapleton and Lauren Hoop both tied for fifth overall and made All-County, both shooting 51 for the nine-hole event.

While the Lady Dragons were claiming the team title, Manchester junior Taylor Ralston was making more history on the links. Shooting a sparkling 35 , Ralston made it back-to-back-to-back individual titles at the Cup, something it is fairly safe to say has never been done. With another year to go, the Lady Hounds’ standout is a good bet to sweep the Cup in her high school career. Ralston was joined on the All-County Team by teammate Mary Grace Wickerham, who fired a 51 for the tourney.

The final member of the All-County also has a very bright future in the local golf world. North Adams freshman Emmy Holt shot a 50 for the event, placing fourth overall to lead the Lady Devils.

“I’m very proud of the girls this year and all the hard work they have been putting into improving their golf games,” said West Union head coach Marci Nehus. “I’ve been able to work with the older players for several years, including when they were all involved in the junior league at a young age. The freshmen on the team this year have stepped up, worked really hard, and become valuable players on the team. All of my players are multi-sport athletes and have had to practice a lot on their own, while juggling their other sports. I only have one senior this year and am excited to continue working with these girls and watching their games continue to develop. There are strong girls in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference this year and we’re ready to continue our very competitive season.”

2022 Girls Adams County Cup Individuals

West Union: Payton Stapleton-42, Korynne Blanton- 43, Emmy Stapleton-51, Lauren Hoop-51, Nina McCann-63

Manchester: Taylor Ralston-35, Mary Grace Wickerham-51, Raegan Wikoff-53, Lexie Nixon-59

North Adams: Emmy Holt-50, Leah Caldwell-64, Hailey Brannock-65, Tegan Lloyd-67, Madi Marshall-74

Peebles: McKarlee Cooper-57, Annymae Cluxton-62, Lydia Phipps-64, Madee Henderson-68, Talia Arey-68

2022 All-County Team

Taylor Ralston (Manchester), Payton Stapleton (West Union), Korynne Blanton (West Union), Emmy Holt (North Adams), Lauren Hoop (West Union), Emmy Stapleton (West Union) and Mary Grace Wickerham (Manchester)

2022 Girls County Cup Team Scores

West Union- 187

Manchester- 198

North Adams- 246

Peebles- 251