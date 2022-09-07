Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest. It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.
Retiring Emmanuel Sanders recalls crying in bathroom stall at halftime of Broncos preseason game
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game
Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something
Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joe Burrow’s latest comments on health ahead of 2022 season will make Bengals fans smile
Training camp didn’t go as expected for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was forced to miss the majority of Bengals camp after needing an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. As a result of that unexpected roadblock, Burrow’s status for Week 1 of the Bengals 2022 season was thrown into doubt, which is typically what happens when you need an emergency surgery during training camp.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown
If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1
CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
Pittsburgh Steelers To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker: PHOTOS
The NFL season got underway last night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. The rest of the NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season...
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poni puts his balls on the line with huge Steelers/Browns bet
The PM Team co-host is so sure that the Pittsburgh Steelers will finish ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings in the AFC North, he will give someone the opportunity to kick him in the testicles in Market Square in Downtown, Pittsburgh.
NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor
Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Yardbarker
Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman
With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade
You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
Comments / 0