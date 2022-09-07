ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Myles Garrett makes admission about snubbing Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made it clear that he has some mixed feelings about former teammate Baker Mayfield. Garrett revealed in an interview with Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com that he did not respond to a text Mayfield sent him after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Garrett added that he had some “disagreements” with Mayfield, though he is still rooting for his ex-teammate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Tony Dungy says there 1 was issue during Rams-Bills game

Tony Dungy made an interesting observation after watching the first half of Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. Dungy was appearing on NBC’s halftime show with Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms. The former Colts and Bucs coach observed a lower quality of play in the second quarter of the game compared to the first.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s latest comments on health ahead of 2022 season will make Bengals fans smile

Training camp didn’t go as expected for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was forced to miss the majority of Bengals camp after needing an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. As a result of that unexpected roadblock, Burrow’s status for Week 1 of the Bengals 2022 season was thrown into doubt, which is typically what happens when you need an emergency surgery during training camp.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Browns in Week 1

CBS (Early games) Yellow: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Blue: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta) Green: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton) Orange: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor

Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline. "I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors,"...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Waive Two From IR With Settlements

Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2020. He eventually signed on with the Packers in 2021. Gaines returned to Green Bay on a futures contract this past January after being on and off the Packers’ practice squad last year. In 2021, Gaines appeared in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Release Pair of Defensive Lineman

With football on the mind of everyone in Chicago this weekend, the Chicago Bears were busy making a few final adjustments to their roster. After making the initial 53-man roster, Mike Pennel Jr. has been released by the Bears. In addition, preseason standout Sam Kamara was released from the practice squad as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Fans Are Predicting A Huge Future Trade

You can’t say that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t have a very important offseason. Their acquisition of Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz was downright huge and could change the trajectory of the team for years to come. But there are some people who think the team isn’t done...
CLEVELAND, OH

