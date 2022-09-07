Read full article on original website
Related
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation
Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?
Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
247Sports
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
247Sports
Urban Meyer: Ohio State 'needed' hard-fought victory against Notre Dame
Ohio State defeated Notre Dame football in Week 1, though the game wasn't the blowout many expected it to be. The Buckeyes, three-score favorites anteing the matchup, trailed late into the third quarter before pulling away in a 21-10 victory against the Irish. While it left some concerned as the Buckeyes needed all four quarters to win the game, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says the hard-fought victory will benefit the Buckeyes in the grand scheme.
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State
The Ohio State football team huddles up during the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Saturday. Ohio State won 21-10. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor. Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Ryan Day provides final updates before Buckeyes battle Arkansas State
COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for a press conference Thursday afternoon as the Buckeyes finalize prep for the Week Two tuneup game against Arkansas State. Day is expected to speak about the game Ohio State won against Notre Dame and how the...
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard
Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State
Notre Dame football lost their opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes in rather brutal fashion, which apparently put them on the wrong end of history as well. According to Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South, the loss meant that the Fighting Irish are now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999. The Buckeyes […] The post Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where Ohio State would have been in proposed 12-team playoff model if in place since 2014
College football is back, and with it, we’re able to turn on some high-definition video of YOUR Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are looking to make another run at the College Football Playoff, and it all got underway last weekend with a big win over a top-five Notre Dame team.
Comments / 0