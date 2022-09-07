ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation

Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ohio State football: Can the Buckeyes turn their receiver question mark into an exclamation point?

Entering the season, Ohio State had to replace a pair of standout wideouts now in the NFL, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson (65 and 70 catches, respectively, in 2021). It was clear to all that one player could probably not assume either role directly, but the Buckeyes had tons of depth and would assemble 2 great receivers in the aggregate from 4 or 5 candidates. After all, it worked fine in the Rose Bowl, with Olave and Wilson both opting out and the offense firing away methodically nonetheless.
COLUMBUS, OH
Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
ANN ARBOR, MI
Urban Meyer: Ohio State 'needed' hard-fought victory against Notre Dame

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame football in Week 1, though the game wasn't the blowout many expected it to be. The Buckeyes, three-score favorites anteing the matchup, trailed late into the third quarter before pulling away in a 21-10 victory against the Irish. While it left some concerned as the Buckeyes needed all four quarters to win the game, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says the hard-fought victory will benefit the Buckeyes in the grand scheme.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lakers hire former four-year Duke shooting guard

Duke basketball alum Daniel Ewing is well-traveled in the hoops world. Altogether, his expansive list of past experiences should translate into a successful next step as a scout for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 39-year-old confirmed his new job via a tweet on Friday, calling it "officially ...
DURHAM, NC
Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame football lost their opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes in rather brutal fashion, which apparently put them on the wrong end of history as well. According to Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South, the loss meant that the Fighting Irish are now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999. The Buckeyes […] The post Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH

