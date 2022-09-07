Read full article on original website
Related
businessnhmagazine.com
State Will Try Again To Prime the Pump for Behavioral Health Services
It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.
Comments / 0