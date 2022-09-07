It may be September, but when it comes to the state helping construct a new behavioral health hospital, it may be Ground Hog Day all over again. Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed helping Portsmouth Regional Hospital build a new facility in Epping with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Friday, the agency will propose spending the same amount of federal pandemic rescue money for a new facility in south central New Hampshire with SolutionHealth, a partnership of the Elliot and Southern New Hampshire hospitals.

EPPING, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO