Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Killed In Limestone Road Crash Friday
Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday afternoon. DSP Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell said on September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., a 2012 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7) within the left lane of travel approaching the intersection with Arundel Drive. At this time, a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound Route 7 and entered into the left turn lane at the intersection with Arundel Drive and made a U-turn directly into the path of the Rogue. The traffic signals for the through lanes of Route 7 northbound and southbound were solid green. The operator of the Rogue attempted to brake in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the front left of the Rogue struck the right front of the Corolla.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday afternoon. On September 9, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., a 2012 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Limestone Road (Route 7) within the left lane of travel approaching the intersection with Arundel Drive. At this time, a 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound Route 7 and entered into the left turn lane at the intersection with Arundel Drive and proceeded to make a U-turn directly into the path of the Rogue. The traffic signals for the through lanes of Route 7 northbound and southbound were solid green. The operator of the Rogue attempted to brake in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the front left of the Rogue struck the right front of the Corolla.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road – Hunters Crossing Apartments- for a domestic related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
fox29.com
2 women critical after New Castle County officer-involved shooting and domestic dispute
NEWARK, Del. - Two women in New Castle County are in critical condition after a reported domestic dispute and officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident happened Friday night, around 8:30, at the Hunters Crossing Apartment complex on Fairway Road, in Newark. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic incident...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Crews Responding To Shooting In Newark, Incident Not Under Control
This story has been updated. New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting that involved two of their own. On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Fairway Road, Hunters Crossing Apartments, in Newark for a domestic-related incident. The initial caller advised the suspect was armed with a firearm.
Police Investigating Early Morning Robbery at Circle K in Claymont
CLAYMONT, DE – The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that took place overnight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Claymont Circle K Robbed At Gunpoint Early Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Claymont area early Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 10, 2022, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers responded to the Circle K located at 698 Naamans Road, Claymont for an armed robbery. The investigation found that a male suspect entered the store and roamed around the store shopping until all customers had left. The suspect then approached an employee behind the sales counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded money according to Hatchell. As the suspect walked behind the sales counter, a second employee came out from the kitchen area. The suspect displayed the gun towards the second victim and demanded him back to the kitchen. The suspect removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot towards Peachtree Lane. No one was injured in this incident.
3 children among 5 found shot to death in Elk Mills, Maryland home
Authorities didn't have the exact ages of the children, but said they were a 5th grader, a 7th grader and an 8th grader.
WBOC
Man Arrested for DUI After Driving Vehicle into Surf on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen
LEWES, Del. - Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers on Thursday evening arrested a 48-year-old Newark, Del., man on a charge of driving under the influence and additional traffic violations Thursday evening after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the ocean on Cape Henlopen. Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Struck And Killed On I-495 Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision that occurred on September 4, 2022, in the Claymont area as Ronald Kennedy, Sr., 68, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
WBOC
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl. Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
Multiple stabbings under investigation at two correctional facilities in Holmesburg
Authorities report the fourth stabbing of the week.
WBOC
Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
Pine Hill Man Arrested After Suspicious Incident at Elementary School
EVESHAM, NJ – A 35-year-old man from Pine Hill was arrested and charged after fleeing...
nccpdnews.com
Departmental Motor Vehicle Crash
(New Castle, Del.) A 17-year veteran of the New Castle County Police Department was transported to Christiana Medical Center after a motor vehicle collision. On Wednesday (9/7) at approximately 10:30 a.m., the officer was traveling southbound on Churchmans Road Extension when he stopped for a red signal at the traffic light just prior to the intersection of Christiana Road (SR273). Moments later, he was rear-ended by a 2011 Hyundai Sonata being operated by a 63-year-old female. The sedan continued to travel in the southbound direction before it veered off the roadway. It then jumped the curb onto the grass and struck a DelDOT sign.
12-Year-Old Reported Missing in Dover
DOVER, DE – the Dover Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing...
firststateupdate.com
Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Newark Apartment Complex Parking Lot
The Newark Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday morning. On September 8, 2022, at about 1:07 am, Newark Police responded to an apartment in the 400-block of Stamford Drive, Fairfield Apartments, for a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said the...
Shore News Network
114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0