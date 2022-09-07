Read full article on original website
Washington City Council appears lukewarm on possible 8% pay raise
Washington City Council members appeared on Tuesday to generally agree that the 124 full-time and 18 part-time city staff deserve a pay raise. The size and impact of the proposed raise is where there is disagreement.
United Way moves into public phase of $1.2 million campaign
While every Franklin County Area United Way campaign is unique, this one is off to a rather unusual start, according to United Way Executive Director Kim Scego. “Typically, by now, I would have the completed campaigns of each of the five pilot companies. This year, however, I don’t have one completed campaign from those pilot companies,” Scego said. The pilot company portion of the 69th annual campaign, which hopes to raise $1.2 million, was slated to end on Monday, Sept. 5. Instead, Scego said the pilot companies are “finding ways to raise even more money.”
Sheriff: Man found inside burned St. Clair home had died by suicide
A man found dead after a fire Tuesday in a home near St. Clair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body of Shawn A. Fry, 43, who lived in the home in the 700 block of White Road, was found after the fire was extinguished, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
Washington to host America in Bloom symposium attendees later this month
An estimated 130 attendees of the America in Bloom symposium will be in Washington later this month as part of their annual gathering. “People think that America in Bloom is all about flowers, but it is more than that. It is about community vitality, it is about environmental efforts, it is about historic preservation,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who addressed members of the Washington City Council on Tuesday to promote the upcoming conference.
Union man charged with arson after authorities say he started fire in relative's home
A Union man was arrested Saturday after authorities say he set fire to a family member's home in rural Franklin County. Charles Anthony West, 37, has been charged with one count of second-degree arson, according to electronic court records.
Downtown Washington Holiday Tour to held Dec. 11
After not being held since 2019, the Downtown Washington Holiday Tour will return Dec. 11. The event takes place from 4-7 p.m., featuring homes, short-term Airbnb rentals and businesses around downtown.
Hoffmanns announce purchase of Ziglin Signs
The Hoffmann Family of Companies has announced the purchase of another local business. As part of its continued Missouri and nationwide expansion, the Hoffmann Family of Companies, founded by David and Jerri Hoffmann, has acquired Washington-based Ziglin Signs, a “national manufacturer and distributor of custom business signage,” according to a news release.
Cavin eager to rollout Washington's welcome mat with WashMO on the Go
From the street, the Waterworks Building in James W. Rennick Riverfront Park looks much the same as it did when vacated several years ago. But stepping inside the historic building, which was constructed in 1888, there’s no mistaking that the building has been transformed into WashMO on the Go. Few traces of the past 134 years that passed before the renovations remain in the interior.
Traveling memorial honoring Vietnam veterans makes a stop in Warrenton
A three-quarter replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C, is temporarily on display in Warrenton. “The Wall That Heals,” a program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund that travels across the country, arrived in Warrenton Thursday and will sit at the Warrenton Athletic Complex until Sunday, according to a flyer promoting the memorial.
Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops
A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
Pacific rallies for five-set victory over Lady Jays
The Lady Indians rode a wave of momentum to three straight wins Tuesday night in Blue Jay Gym. Pacific (4-3) dropped the first two sets to Washington (2-3) before surging back for the volleyball victory in five sets, 20-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-11.
Holt sweeps Washington tennis
All nine matches were won by the visitors at Phoenix Park Tuesday. Holt (3-2) secured a 9-0 tennis victory over Washington (1-2) in the event, just the third meet of Washington’s inaugural season in the sport.
Borgia bests Lady Shamrocks in four sets
Grabbing the first game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks looked to knock off St. Francis Borgia for the first time since 2016. However, after New Haven won the first set, the Lady Knights came back to take the match, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
Blankenship fires no-hitter as Lady ’Cats triumph
The Union Lady ’Cats could not have asked for a better way to start Four Rivers Conference softball play Tuesday. Union (5-2, 1-0) started league play with a 24-0 win at St. Clair (0-6, 0-1) behind a no-hit shutout from sophomore Fallyn Blankenship.
Lincoln Trail sweeps soccer Falcons again
In a repeat of the Aug. 27 soccer games in Union, Lincoln Trail swept East Central College once again Tuesday in Robinson, Illinois. Lincoln Trail won Tuesday’s women’s game, 6-2, and prevailed in the men’s game, 3-0.
Blue Canyon Boys returning to Labadie
Labadie-native Jason Hicks said playing at the Labadie Concert Series is a highlight at the end of summers spent touring with his band The Blue Canyon Boys, playing gigs or festivals almost every weekend. “It’s a big homecoming,” he said. “It’s pretty much our favorite show of the year.”...
Lady Jays shut out Zumwalt East
There were no runs to be had for Ft. Zumwalt East as Washington rolled to its third conference softball victory of the season. Washington (10-1, 3-0) won on the road Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East (3-2, 1-2), 10-0.
Lady Jays move to 4-0 in GAC Central
The softball Lady Jays were able to quickly put Wednesday’s loss behind them. Washington (11-2, 4-0) won Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt South (4-5, 1-3), 12-1, to remain unbeaten in league play and the quest for a third straight GAC Central title.
Troy clips Lady Jays in extra inning
It took an extra inning for Troy to become just the second team to defeat the Washington softball Lady Jays this season. Troy (11-2) won Wednesday’s meeting at Lakeview Park, 3-2, in eight innings.
Volleyball — New Haven at Borgia
