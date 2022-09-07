Read full article on original website
Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to LR
The Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to downtown Little Rock.
whiterivernow.com
County JPs vote to increase salaries of elected officials
At the August meeting of the Independence County Quorum Court, justices voted to increase the salaries of all elected office holders, retroactive to the first of the year. According to the minutes of the meeting, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin made the recommendations, reminding the court that elected officials had not been included in two employee raises in recent years. He also said a salary increase for elected officials would be in line with other Class 4 counties (those with populations of 30,000 to 49,000) in the state.
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Governor appoints Elizabeth Skinner as Arkansas County District Court Judge
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson yesterday announced his appointment of Elizabeth Skinner of Stuttgart as the District Judge for the Arkansas County District Court-Northern District. Skinner will replace the late Judge Jeremy Bueker. Skinner’s term will begin October 1, 2022, and will expire December 31, 2024. “It...
‘Their decision was about politics:’ Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks out after proposal shut down
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Tuesday night after the Little Rock Board of Directors shut down his proposal on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.
Knight Fire BBQ brings generations of cooking to beloved restaurant
SEARCY, Ark. — When you think of America’s greatest BBQ cities, your brain might jump straight to Kansas City, Memphis, and Austin. But, we have one of our own right here in the Natural State-- Knight Fire BBQ located in Searcy!. The coolest thing about this local business...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
Viral video of news anchors’ stroke symptoms raises awareness of risk of stroke
Following a viral that’s garnered a lot of attention and thousands of views showing a news anchor in Tulsa, Oklahoma suffering the beginnings of a stroke; making the topic of stroke awareness be raised.
whiterivernow.com
Chief Deputy: Stone County absconder nabbed in New Mexico
Fleeing from law enforcement does not work too often, and it didn’t this time. According to a release from Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, an investigation began on Aug. 29 into the activity of Keith E. Miller, 56, of Mountain View. The Stone County Sheriff’s Department, the Mountain View Police Department, and the Arkansas Probation and Parole Department began investigating Miller, a Level 3 sex offender on parole with an extensive record, on sex offender registration requirements, the chief deputy said.
Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas
A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Yet another quake recorded in Lawrence County
The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn, Ark., at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles.
KATV
FBI warns of new wave of sextortian cases targeting young boys in northwest Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock and local police in northwest Arkansas are seeing an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children, according to a Thursday news release. The FBI said they have received multiple reports of predators posing as a young girl on...
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
stonecountyleader.com
Motorcycle Event At Full Throttle
Mountains Music and Motorcycles was at full throttle this year with good attendance and an expanded schedule of events that included a couple of new activities for attendees. The pie eating contest held Friday drew six competitors and sponsors agreed at the last minute to add more prize money for a youth category. R.J. Baker polished off his cherry pie just ahead of the second place finisher to win his division, and Maddix Kendrick, age 6, ate the most of his pie in the time allowed to beat out two other entrants.
KATV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Little Rock woman arrested in connection to daughter’s death
Little Rock police are looking for a woman connected to the death of her daughter.
onlyinark.com
Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants
I have lived in Little Rock for a little more than 10 years. During that time, several great restaurants in the area have come and gone. Even though losing restaurants is, unfortunately, par for the course in the industry, I thought it would be nice to dedicate a post to Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants that were particularly hard to see close over the past decade.
