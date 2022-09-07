Read full article on original website
Tiny home community for homeless on Mountain Home Planning Commission agenda Monday
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meets Monday afternoon at 1 and will take up what has become a controversial topic. Discussion will continue about Eden Village, a gated tiny home community located off Rossi Road. The proposed project would provide homes for chronically homeless and disabled individuals. According to the...
Miles and Miles of Yard Sales event starts Friday
The Miles & Miles of Yard Sales will take place Friday and Saturday along Arkansas Highway 178. Sales will run from Midway to Lakeview, through Bull Shoals, Fairview and to Flippin. If you would like to be put on the list for the event, email the Bull Shoals Lake White...
Motorcycle Event At Full Throttle
Mountains Music and Motorcycles was at full throttle this year with good attendance and an expanded schedule of events that included a couple of new activities for attendees. The pie eating contest held Friday drew six competitors and sponsors agreed at the last minute to add more prize money for a youth category. R.J. Baker polished off his cherry pie just ahead of the second place finisher to win his division, and Maddix Kendrick, age 6, ate the most of his pie in the time allowed to beat out two other entrants.
2 area boil orders issued, 2 boil orders lifted
Two new area boil water orders have been issued and two others have been lifted. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for the entire Autumn Acres Mobile Home Park system in Baxter County. The order was issued due to a pump malfunction.
1 dead, several injured in multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A multiple-boat crash resulted in one person's death on Beaver Lake Friday night. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, two boats were involved in a crash. An official at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the navigation lights were not working...
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
Rural MH man injured after vehicle strikes concrete bridge pier
A rural Mountain Home man was injured late Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Baxter County. Fifty-year-old Thadeus McBride was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was described as a suspected minor injury. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, McBride was traveling on...
Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”. The March 16 concert will kick off at...
Russellville daycare offering hefty reward for answers over vandalism
ABC Children's Academy in Russellville is one of the many establishments that are experiencing
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
‘Their decision was about politics:’ Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks out after proposal shut down
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement Tuesday night after the Little Rock Board of Directors shut down his proposal on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.
Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27.
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
Two bodies discovered by Conway police while performing welfare check
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two bodies were discovered by police at a home in Conway Thursday afternoon after being called to the residence for a welfare check. The Conway Police Department said the individuals were found on the Tyler Street property at around 12:30 p.m. "We believe this to...
