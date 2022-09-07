ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station

The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
onlyinark.com

Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants

I have lived in Little Rock for a little more than 10 years. During that time, several great restaurants in the area have come and gone. Even though losing restaurants is, unfortunately, par for the course in the industry, I thought it would be nice to dedicate a post to Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants that were particularly hard to see close over the past decade.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
localmemphis.com

Search underway for Little Rock runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man

A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
ozarks.edu

Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor

The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
swark.today

Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville

LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

Community Policy