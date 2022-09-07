Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lanes on Interstate 30 EB near Arkansas River bridge reopened after overturned vehicle
An overturned vehicle has caused lanes on Interstate 30 eastbound to close near the Arkansas River bridge.
KATV
1 dead, several injured in multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A multiple-boat crash resulted in one person's death on Beaver Lake Friday night. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, two boats were involved in a crash. An official at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the navigation lights were not working...
Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to LR
The Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to downtown Little Rock.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hot Springs (AR) City Board Approves Baby Box for Fire Station
The Central Fire Station in Hot Springs (AR) will house a secure drop-off for newborns abandoned under the law shielding their parents from criminal liability, HotSR.com reported. A resolution the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Tuesday authorized the city to enter into a lease and service agreement with Safe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
onlyinark.com
Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants
I have lived in Little Rock for a little more than 10 years. During that time, several great restaurants in the area have come and gone. Even though losing restaurants is, unfortunately, par for the course in the industry, I thought it would be nice to dedicate a post to Remembering 10 Great Little Rock Area Restaurants that were particularly hard to see close over the past decade.
Off-duty police officer springs into action to save family from car accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've traveled on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, you probably know how much of a hassle navigating the construction has been— but for one Arkansas family, their morning commute turned into a nightmare. Thankfully, Marvin Cawthon, an off-duty Pine Bluff police officer, sprang...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Search underway for Little Rock runaway teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
swark.today
Mother & child wounded in midday Little Rock Interstate shooting incident
Kenya Mitchell, 20, of Little Rock and her 2 year-old son were wounded by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 430 near Stagecoach Road about noon today. Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what were reported to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
KATV
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Searcy police announces bike trail patrols for increased safety
SEARCY, Ark. — The Memphis community continues to remember the runner who was abducted and killed this week— and the incident has put runners across the nation on high alert when it comes to safety. That's why one Arkansas police department will be doing what they can to...
neareport.com
Body found Friday on White River believed to be missing man
A tragedy led into the Labor Day weekend as a fisherman spotted a body floating Friday in White County. It is believed to be that of an area man missing since July. At about 5 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, a man fishing on the White River in the area of Georgetown in White County spotted what he believed to be a deceased person floating in the river, the White County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to social media. The fisherman marked the location and contacted authorities.
Pine Bluff police: Man arrested in Christmas club killing after brief chase
Pine Bluff police said they arrested a man accused of a 2021 Christmas killing after a brief chase Thursday.
ADEQ unable to pay Little Rock company full compensation for used tire disposal
A Little Rock rubber company received only a portion of its contracted agreement after the state said it ran out of funds for the quarter. Unless a permanent solution is reached, the company's owner said he fears the business may shut down.
Arkansas State Police: mother and 2-year-old son injured in shooting on I-430
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they say two people were injured in a shooting near Interstate 430.
Arkansas State Police: Davis Jones case still under investigation
Investigation into an August shooting spree is ongoing.
ozarks.edu
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
Comments / 0