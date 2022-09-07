It's bad news time for the Dallas Cowboys. They lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season debut, and they also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb, which will reportedly keep him out an estimated 6-8 weeks. With their QB1 sidelined, team owner Jerry Jones said on Sunday that their backup QB, Cooper Rush, will "get all the reps."

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO