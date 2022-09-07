ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Cooper Rush? Get to know Cowboys' replacement for injured Dak Prescott

It's bad news time for the Dallas Cowboys. They lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season debut, and they also lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb, which will reportedly keep him out an estimated 6-8 weeks. With their QB1 sidelined, team owner Jerry Jones said on Sunday that their backup QB, Cooper Rush, will "get all the reps."
Who is Cooper Rush, the Dallas Cowboys new starting quarterback?

Re-introducting quarterback Cooper Rush. Get familiar with him again, Dallas Cowboys fans. And fantasy football players. Rush is the likely starter heading into week two of the NFL season after starting quarterback Dak Prescott fractured a bone above his thumb in his right throwing hand. “I thought I jammed it,”...
