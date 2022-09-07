Read full article on original website
Related
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A Day Hike On Hat Creek Tehama … Plus, Groundwater ‘Unsustainability’ Commission Puts Profit Over People
Congratulations on emerging sweaty but alive from the hellish temperatures of this past week. We hiked the Hat Creek trail out of Old Station just before Mother Earth turned up the burners. The trail is in Lassen National Forest and starts in the Cave Campground across Hwy 89 from Subway Cave.
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Red Bluff, California
Nestled on the Sacramento River, the small town of Red Bluff, California offers an array of things to do on vacation or if you reside there. Surrounded on three borders by national forests, the town of Red Bluff serves as a Mecca for the outdoorsy set. To its south, Sacramento lies just an hour’s drive away, making this an ideal place to live if you need to commute to a job in the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 9, 2022
Chinook salmon are completing their life cycle and returning home to the Feather River to lay eggs for the next generation of salmon. The Feather River Fish Hatchery will begin their spawning activities when the fish ladder opens Thursday, Sept. 15. Visitors to the Hatchery’s Fish Barrier Dam Overlook Viewing...
krcrtv.com
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
actionnewsnow.com
Male juvenile detained after Chico police find evidence of shots fired at Chico 7-Eleven parking lot
Shots rang out early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Chico. The incident prompted officers to search for a suspect, which ultimately ended in the arrest of a juvenile.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff city council provides a plan to fight homelessness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff city council hopes to help unsheltered individuals with places to stay in the coming months. This is made possible by a few key projects in the works that are expected to provide beds and assistance to unsheltered persons who have been camping around Red Bluff, including various parks.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chicosol.org
Butte County water levels at critical low point
Butte County faces a worsening drought and a dim outlook for water supplies amid another year of extreme heat and little rain, as pressure on local water management to conserve grows. The Butte County Water Commission met Sept. 7 to discuss current groundwater supply and drought levels, led by Vice...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
crimevoice.com
Chico police arrest man on suspicion of hate crime
“On 9/5/2022 at 1:36 AM, Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street for a reported battery against a person. Officers arrived and contacted the victim who stated a male subject, later identified as Joaquin Morton, entered the business, made a derogatory statement in regards to the sexual orientation of the occupants inside the business, and proceeded to shoot them with Orbeez. Orbeez are a popular toy containing superabsorbent polymer balls that grow when submerged in water. Orbeez can be discharged from a water pellet gun, gel blaster, or splaterball gun. The victim indicated he was struck in the head with multiple Orbeez but no medical aid was needed.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain building fire in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Firefighters contained a building fire in Los Molinos Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE says the fire was on Buena Vista Avenue and broke out around 2 p.m. At about 2:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews will remain at the...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in Chico after tree branch falls on power lines
CHICO, Calif. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says power has been restored to the 32 customers who lost power Friday morning when a tree branch fell on the power lines. According to PG&E, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Friday, a large oak tree branch fell and made contact with power lines along East 8th Street on Highway 32. The impact from the branch caused the lines to snap and tore down two power poles. The branch also tore down other utility lines in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police: Missing man located safe in Lassen County
CHICO, Calif. - Thursday 3 a.m. update:. Chico police said a man reported missing in Chico has been found alive in Lassen County. Police said Erik Scott Vickner was located by the Lassen County Sheriff's Offie. Vickner was taken to the hospital for observation. Original story- Chico police are looking...
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
krcrtv.com
Tehama County man convicted for motorcycle dragging murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances of torture and more during a trial on Wednesday. According to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office, the incident occurred late in the evening on Feb. 8, 2021 at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Franzel Road in Red Bluff. Local police said Cain was living in the apartment beneath the victim, 62-year-old Johnny Lee Gregory, Jr., at the time. For reasons undetermined, the DA's office said Cain beat Gregory inside his apartment, tied a rope around his feet and threw him down the stairs to the sidewalk below—knocking him unconscious.
Comments / 0