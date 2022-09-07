“On 9/5/2022 at 1:36 AM, Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street for a reported battery against a person. Officers arrived and contacted the victim who stated a male subject, later identified as Joaquin Morton, entered the business, made a derogatory statement in regards to the sexual orientation of the occupants inside the business, and proceeded to shoot them with Orbeez. Orbeez are a popular toy containing superabsorbent polymer balls that grow when submerged in water. Orbeez can be discharged from a water pellet gun, gel blaster, or splaterball gun. The victim indicated he was struck in the head with multiple Orbeez but no medical aid was needed.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO