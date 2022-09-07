Read full article on original website
Related
wa.gov
Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) - Washington State Department of Commerce
Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) The Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) was formed in 1982 to respond to local economic development in Washington communities. CERB provides funding to local governments and federally-recognized tribes for public infrastructure which supports private business growth and expansion. Eligible projects include domestic and industrial water, storm water, wastewater, public buildings, telecommunications, and port facilities.
wa.gov
Department of Health Announces Updated At-home COVID-19 Testing Guidance
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced updated guidance around COVID-19 at-home testing, including changes to how self-testing results should be reported and additional information about COVID-19 treatment. The full guidance is available on the DOH website. As part of the guidance update, Washingtonians are...
wa.gov
Individual Safely Taken Into Custody for Medical Evaluation After Multi-Hour Stand-off at State Capitol
Olympia, WA – Earlier today, after over 2 ½ hours of negotiations in front of the state capitol building, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was able to safely resolve a threat of self-harm by an individual experiencing an emotional crisis. Shortly before...
wa.gov
Inslee names Michael Paquette director of the Board of Accountancy
Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Michael Paquette as director of the Board of Accountancy (ACB). Paquette will replace acting director Jennifer Sciba. The ACB is a consumer protection agency that qualifies and continues to monitor the professional performance and ethical behavior of Certified Public Accountants, CPA-Inactive certificateholders, CPA firms, and non-licensee CPA firm owners, serving individual and enterprise consumers in Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wa.gov
Weekend Wind Event Raises Wildfire Risk Across Washington
Drawing parallels to the winds that exacerbated the 2020 Labor Day fires, sustained east winds of 15-20 mph are projected for Friday and Saturday. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity across the state – including west of the Cascades.
wa.gov
WDFW announces 56 days of tentative coastal razor clam digs, including winter holiday opportunities beginning Sept. 22
OLYMPIA – Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below...
Comments / 0