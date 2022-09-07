ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

wa.gov

Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) - Washington State Department of Commerce

Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) The Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) was formed in 1982 to respond to local economic development in Washington communities. CERB provides funding to local governments and federally-recognized tribes for public infrastructure which supports private business growth and expansion. Eligible projects include domestic and industrial water, storm water, wastewater, public buildings, telecommunications, and port facilities.
Department of Health Announces Updated At-home COVID-19 Testing Guidance

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced updated guidance around COVID-19 at-home testing, including changes to how self-testing results should be reported and additional information about COVID-19 treatment. The full guidance is available on the DOH website. As part of the guidance update, Washingtonians are...
Inslee names Michael Paquette director of the Board of Accountancy

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today the appointment of Michael Paquette as director of the Board of Accountancy (ACB). Paquette will replace acting director Jennifer Sciba. The ACB is a consumer protection agency that qualifies and continues to monitor the professional performance and ethical behavior of Certified Public Accountants, CPA-Inactive certificateholders, CPA firms, and non-licensee CPA firm owners, serving individual and enterprise consumers in Washington.
Weekend Wind Event Raises Wildfire Risk Across Washington

Drawing parallels to the winds that exacerbated the 2020 Labor Day fires, sustained east winds of 15-20 mph are projected for Friday and Saturday. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity across the state – including west of the Cascades.
