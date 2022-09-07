Drawing parallels to the winds that exacerbated the 2020 Labor Day fires, sustained east winds of 15-20 mph are projected for Friday and Saturday. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is expecting an east wind event over the weekend that, paired with already-critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity across the state – including west of the Cascades.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO