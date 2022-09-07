Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Teen Identified After 5 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Bernardino, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
Related
calbaptist.edu
New CBU journal focuses on faith integration in the classroom
Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2022) – The Teaching and Learning Center at California Baptist University launched a new journal this summer. The Journal of Faith in the Academic Profession is aimed at Christian faculty as it examines the role that faith plays in the work of a higher education instructor, said Dr. Ted Murcray, director of the Teaching and Learning Center and the journal’s editor.
iebusinessdaily.com
Survey: UCR among top public universities
UC Riverside has been ranked the 33rd strongest public university in the United States by Forbes magazine. Seventeen public universities, including several others in the University of California system, made the financial magazine’s top 50 list, according to a statement on the university’s website. “Forbes top colleges ranking...
cgu.edu
One Year and 29 Students Later, A Pioneering Program is Providing Just What the Doctor Ordered
When he was a student in medical school, Andrew Pumerantz wrestled with a challenge familiar to many students. But it wasn’t simply not having enough time for family or the other two key factors in every student’s life, sleep and study. Pumerantz, who directs the Department of Population...
Corona school principal turns morning announcements into interactive way to connect with students
COVID-19 may have kept students out of the classroom for a while, but it didn't stop a principal in Corona from bringing energy and cheer to his students - and he's doing it all online!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calbaptist.edu
New CBU Soccer Stadium is dedicated
Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 9, 2022) – When soccer season started last month, the teams at California Baptist University took to a new field. The $3.9 million CBU Soccer Stadium includes a new game field, bleachers that can seat 520 people with space for overflow crowds, and a covered, open-air press box. The field also features 90-foot-tall stadium lighting for night games.
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa too much for Temascal Canyon
Rudy Castillo intercepted a pass on the 25-yard-line, ran it back to the goal line and then flattened the guy who threw the pass like a bug. Castillo chest-bumped teammates all the way back to the sideline to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory. So it went...
KTLA.com
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
onscene.tv
Elementary School Placed on Lockdown Due to Barricade Situation | Moreno Valley
09.08.2022 | 1:00 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call in the area of Love Ct and Joshua Tree. We don’t have a lot of details but one person was transported from the area to a local area hospital. Serrano Elementary School...
RELATED PEOPLE
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
NBC Los Angeles
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
viewpointsonline.org
Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener
After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Craft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game. That journey kicked off...
Eater
Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland
What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaexaminer.net
Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave
A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
etxview.com
Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville
VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
Montclair football player, 19, arrested on suspicion of submitting false documents
Administrators for the Southern California school had learned of allegations that the player had already finished high school
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Surfline
California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins
Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
newsantaana.com
See the final Santa Ana Dog Park design this Saturday at Centennial Park
The city of Santa Ana is hosting an in-person community meeting to review the final concept design for the first dog park in Santa Ana on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. The final concept design showcases the ideas the community requested. The meeting will take place at the...
fullertonobserver.com
Animal Activists Demand Changes at Orange County Animal Care Shelter
The Orange County Animal Care Shelter, located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin, has come under fire as animal activists have demanded a change in practices. Activists claim that the restrictive appointment-based adoption model implemented in the pandemic should be lifted by now, as it does more harm than good to the animals and reduces adoption rates. Furthermore, they demand creating a trap-neuter-release program for cats, a better dog enrichment program, hiring more staff, and recruiting volunteers.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested
A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
Comments / 0