Riverside, CA

calbaptist.edu

New CBU journal focuses on faith integration in the classroom

Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2022) – The Teaching and Learning Center at California Baptist University launched a new journal this summer. The Journal of Faith in the Academic Profession is aimed at Christian faculty as it examines the role that faith plays in the work of a higher education instructor, said Dr. Ted Murcray, director of the Teaching and Learning Center and the journal’s editor.
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Survey: UCR among top public universities

UC Riverside has been ranked the 33rd strongest public university in the United States by Forbes magazine. Seventeen public universities, including several others in the University of California system, made the financial magazine’s top 50 list, according to a statement on the university’s website. “Forbes top colleges ranking...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
calbaptist.edu

New CBU Soccer Stadium is dedicated

Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 9, 2022) – When soccer season started last month, the teams at California Baptist University took to a new field. The $3.9 million CBU Soccer Stadium includes a new game field, bleachers that can seat 520 people with space for overflow crowds, and a covered, open-air press box. The field also features 90-foot-tall stadium lighting for night games.
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa too much for Temascal Canyon

Rudy Castillo intercepted a pass on the 25-yard-line, ran it back to the goal line and then flattened the guy who threw the pass like a bug. Castillo chest-bumped teammates all the way back to the sideline to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory. So it went...
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA.com

KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine

KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
IRVINE, CA
Christ
Jesus
Rick Warren
theregistrysocal.com

700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener

After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Craft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game. That journey kicked off...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Eater

Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland

What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
RIVERSIDE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
etxview.com

Gun scare at Lakeview creates double lockdown in Victorville

VICTORVILLE -- It's barely the start of the academic year and two Victorville schools had to go into a lockdown because a student reported seeing a person with a gun on campus at Lakeview Leadership Academy. The call came in to the Victorville Police Department right after 9:45 Thursday morning,...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Surfline

California's Adventure with Hurricane Kay Begins

Longer period SE swell for select spots Friday, short period SSE-S swell Saturday. Gusty and highly variable wind Fri-Sat but windows of favorable conditions. Rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, possibly beyond. Yes, it’s been a roller coaster ride watching Kay this week. A dynamic forecast situation to say the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fullertonobserver.com

Animal Activists Demand Changes at Orange County Animal Care Shelter

The Orange County Animal Care Shelter, located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin, has come under fire as animal activists have demanded a change in practices. Activists claim that the restrictive appointment-based adoption model implemented in the pandemic should be lifted by now, as it does more harm than good to the animals and reduces adoption rates. Furthermore, they demand creating a trap-neuter-release program for cats, a better dog enrichment program, hiring more staff, and recruiting volunteers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Vandalism Suspect Arrested

A suspect in the vandalism of five Yucca Valley businesses has been arrested. Edy Morales, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, was arrested for suspicion of Felony Vandalism on Friday (September 9). The vandalism, which included rocks and bricks thrown through windows and the destruction of property at five businesses in Yucca Valley, was reported first on September 1, and is estimates by the business owners total more than $12000.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

