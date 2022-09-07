Nestled on the Sacramento River, the small town of Red Bluff, California offers an array of things to do on vacation or if you reside there. Surrounded on three borders by national forests, the town of Red Bluff serves as a Mecca for the outdoorsy set. To its south, Sacramento lies just an hour’s drive away, making this an ideal place to live if you need to commute to a job in the city.

RED BLUFF, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO