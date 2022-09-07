Read full article on original website
Some local high school football games delayed, extra safety procedures in place amid heat wave
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Despite it still being over 100 degrees at kickoff Thursday night for Chico High at Yuba City, dozens of Chico fans made the hour drive to watch the Panthers. “I mean, if he can come to practice every night and practice even in the heat and...
Game of the Week: Las Plumas at Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley stormed past the Thunderbirds 48-0 in this week's Game of the Week.
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Red Bluff, California
Nestled on the Sacramento River, the small town of Red Bluff, California offers an array of things to do on vacation or if you reside there. Surrounded on three borders by national forests, the town of Red Bluff serves as a Mecca for the outdoorsy set. To its south, Sacramento lies just an hour’s drive away, making this an ideal place to live if you need to commute to a job in the city.
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
A Day Hike On Hat Creek Tehama … Plus, Groundwater ‘Unsustainability’ Commission Puts Profit Over People
Congratulations on emerging sweaty but alive from the hellish temperatures of this past week. We hiked the Hat Creek trail out of Old Station just before Mother Earth turned up the burners. The trail is in Lassen National Forest and starts in the Cave Campground across Hwy 89 from Subway Cave.
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 9, 2022
Chinook salmon are completing their life cycle and returning home to the Feather River to lay eggs for the next generation of salmon. The Feather River Fish Hatchery will begin their spawning activities when the fish ladder opens Thursday, Sept. 15. Visitors to the Hatchery’s Fish Barrier Dam Overlook Viewing...
Male juvenile detained after Chico police find evidence of shots fired at Chico 7-Eleven parking lot
Shots rang out early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Chico. The incident prompted officers to search for a suspect, which ultimately ended in the arrest of a juvenile.
Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
Butte County water levels at critical low point
Butte County faces a worsening drought and a dim outlook for water supplies amid another year of extreme heat and little rain, as pressure on local water management to conserve grows. The Butte County Water Commission met Sept. 7 to discuss current groundwater supply and drought levels, led by Vice...
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
Red Bluff city council provides a plan to fight homelessness
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff city council hopes to help unsheltered individuals with places to stay in the coming months. This is made possible by a few key projects in the works that are expected to provide beds and assistance to unsheltered persons who have been camping around Red Bluff, including various parks.
Police Radio Upgrades Approved by Oroville, Calif., Council
(TNS) — The Oroville City Council approved the purchase of 50 vehicle radios and two narcotics testing devices Tuesday during a regular council meeting. City Administrator Bill LaGrone said the Oroville Police Department radios are outdated, have been failing on a regular basis and need to be replaced to meet U.S. Department of Justice requirements.
Some homeless people will consider moving to Red Bluff's Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council is asking homeless people to voluntarily move from River Park to Samuel Ayres Park instead. The council said it received several complaints about homeless living in the park prior to their vote on Tuesday. Several homeless people said they're familiar with...
Power restored to PG&E customers in Chico after tree branch falls on power lines
CHICO, Calif. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says power has been restored to the 32 customers who lost power Friday morning when a tree branch fell on the power lines. According to PG&E, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Friday, a large oak tree branch fell and made contact with power lines along East 8th Street on Highway 32. The impact from the branch caused the lines to snap and tore down two power poles. The branch also tore down other utility lines in the area.
1,159 PG&E customers without power in Orland area, 1,829 still without power
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 1,158 out of the 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 1,829 customers is 11 p.m.
Chico Police: Missing man located safe in Lassen County
CHICO, Calif. - Thursday 3 a.m. update:. Chico police said a man reported missing in Chico has been found alive in Lassen County. Police said Erik Scott Vickner was located by the Lassen County Sheriff's Offie. Vickner was taken to the hospital for observation. Original story- Chico police are looking...
