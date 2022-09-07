ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Red Bluff, California

Nestled on the Sacramento River, the small town of Red Bluff, California offers an array of things to do on vacation or if you reside there. Surrounded on three borders by national forests, the town of Red Bluff serves as a Mecca for the outdoorsy set. To its south, Sacramento lies just an hour’s drive away, making this an ideal place to live if you need to commute to a job in the city.
RED BLUFF, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - September 9, 2022

Chinook salmon are completing their life cycle and returning home to the Feather River to lay eggs for the next generation of salmon. The Feather River Fish Hatchery will begin their spawning activities when the fish ladder opens Thursday, Sept. 15. Visitors to the Hatchery’s Fish Barrier Dam Overlook Viewing...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized

CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
CHICO, CA
chicosol.org

Butte County water levels at critical low point

Butte County faces a worsening drought and a dim outlook for water supplies amid another year of extreme heat and little rain, as pressure on local water management to conserve grows. The Butte County Water Commission met Sept. 7 to discuss current groundwater supply and drought levels, led by Vice...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
RED BLUFF, CA
benitolink.com

Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties

Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff city council provides a plan to fight homelessness

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff city council hopes to help unsheltered individuals with places to stay in the coming months. This is made possible by a few key projects in the works that are expected to provide beds and assistance to unsheltered persons who have been camping around Red Bluff, including various parks.
RED BLUFF, CA
Government Technology

Police Radio Upgrades Approved by Oroville, Calif., Council

(TNS) — The Oroville City Council approved the purchase of 50 vehicle radios and two narcotics testing devices Tuesday during a regular council meeting. City Administrator Bill LaGrone said the Oroville Police Department radios are outdated, have been failing on a regular basis and need to be replaced to meet U.S. Department of Justice requirements.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to PG&E customers in Chico after tree branch falls on power lines

CHICO, Calif. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says power has been restored to the 32 customers who lost power Friday morning when a tree branch fell on the power lines. According to PG&E, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Friday, a large oak tree branch fell and made contact with power lines along East 8th Street on Highway 32. The impact from the branch caused the lines to snap and tore down two power poles. The branch also tore down other utility lines in the area.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1,159 PG&E customers without power in Orland area, 1,829 still without power

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 1,158 out of the 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 1,829 customers is 11 p.m.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police: Missing man located safe in Lassen County

CHICO, Calif. - Thursday 3 a.m. update:. Chico police said a man reported missing in Chico has been found alive in Lassen County. Police said Erik Scott Vickner was located by the Lassen County Sheriff's Offie. Vickner was taken to the hospital for observation. Original story- Chico police are looking...
CHICO, CA

