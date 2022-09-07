ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ west by cutting oil and gas supplies if EU imposes price cap – live

By Léonie Chao-Fong (now); Miranda Bryant, Tobi Thomas, Samantha Lock (earlier)
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine War#Eu Countries#Eu Citizens#Eu#Russian#Ukrainian#Kharkiv#French#Un
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Hill

Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy