Read full article on original website
Related
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered on Patriot Day in Honor of 9/11 Victims
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day. The order will be in effect from sunrise to...
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Announces Top “AAA” Credit Rating for Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM) Director Kimberly Murnieks announced today that Fitch Ratings upgraded Ohio’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “AAA” from “AA+” reflecting a material strengthening of the state’s financial resilience and budget management, particularly over the past two biennia.
Comments / 0