Ohio State

Governor DeWine Announces Top “AAA” Credit Rating for Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM) Director Kimberly Murnieks announced today that Fitch Ratings upgraded Ohio’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to “AAA” from “AA+” reflecting a material strengthening of the state’s financial resilience and budget management, particularly over the past two biennia.
