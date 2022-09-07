ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville

Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
Learn About Nashville-Based Cut and Sew Company Prange Apparel

When Megan Prange started her career in the fashion industry as a freelance pattern and sample maker for independent designers, she quickly discovered some unaddressed challenges she couldn’t ignore. With massive order minimums being an industry norm, Prange realized just how hard it was for up-and-coming designers to break...
Six Scorching Hot Chicken Sandwiches

Calling these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches sliders is a misnomer; one is plenty big enough to satisfy average appetites. Spiced to order with six proprietary seasoning blends from Lite Mild to waiver-required Reaper, that may be all your tastebuds can handle anyway. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-285-0200, daveshotchicken.com. Naptown Hot Chicken.
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
Ribbon Cutting for Cedar Glade Brews

Congratulations to Cedar Glade Brews for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 8th at 4pm. Cedar Glade Brews is located at 906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (Just behind Chuy’s off Broad Street) and can be contacted at 615-668-8353.
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
