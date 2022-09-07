Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Nashville Parent
National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville
Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Learn About Nashville-Based Cut and Sew Company Prange Apparel
When Megan Prange started her career in the fashion industry as a freelance pattern and sample maker for independent designers, she quickly discovered some unaddressed challenges she couldn’t ignore. With massive order minimums being an industry norm, Prange realized just how hard it was for up-and-coming designers to break...
indianapolismonthly.com
Six Scorching Hot Chicken Sandwiches
Calling these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches sliders is a misnomer; one is plenty big enough to satisfy average appetites. Spiced to order with six proprietary seasoning blends from Lite Mild to waiver-required Reaper, that may be all your tastebuds can handle anyway. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-285-0200, daveshotchicken.com. Naptown Hot Chicken.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Cedar Glade Brews
Congratulations to Cedar Glade Brews for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 8th at 4pm. Cedar Glade Brews is located at 906 Ridgely Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (Just behind Chuy’s off Broad Street) and can be contacted at 615-668-8353.
Nonprofit to clean up local Bellevue trail
Today's cleanup is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and volunteers will meet at the Burch Reserve Trailhead in Bellevue.
Nashville musician shares story of abuse and healing
With his new song, Bo Rinehart said, "It's really a mirror song. It's a conversation between me and my inner child. At the point, I'm a survivor of childhood sexual abuse."
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: How the city became a destination for Kurdish families, and how the community is evolving
You may be aware that Nashville is home to the biggest population of Kurdish people in the United States — Kurds, who are considered the largest ethnic group in the world without a sovereign state. But one Curious Nashville listener asked how Nashville came to be such a destination for Kurds. The answer is multi-layered.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
WSMV
Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
Blondie superfan from Italy killed in Nashville hit-and-run
A Blondie superfan was killed in a hit-and-run while in Nashville, and the driver isn't yet caught.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Franklin business owner proves women can conceal weapons fashionably
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Williamson County woman is changing the way women can dress fashionably while arming themselves. Valarie Troya-Nussbaum is a small business owner. But first she’s a mom of three and a former Navy officer. “I’ve been trained by the military on firearm safety but also...
WSMV
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ Queen Elizabeth II tribute, Lauren Alaina’s Hall of Fame show + more
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday, Maren Morris shared a tribute performance on social media, performing her at-home rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain.”. In case you missed it, Lauren Alaina headlined the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 10th...
Buyers may benefit from Nashville’s ‘settling’ housing market
Trying to buy a house in Nashville the last several years has been a bit of a blood bath, but new data shows the housing market may be settling down and experts say buyers are reaping the benefits.
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
clarksvillenow.com
BBB warns consumers about 2 businesses in Clarksville that now have F ratings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is sharing a list of businesses for Clarksville consumers to avoid. The BBB says these businesses were identified as offering services and products resulting in several complaints. The complaints cite misleading ads and...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
Comments / 0