Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune
Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer
Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
indianapolismonthly.com
Six Scorching Hot Chicken Sandwiches
Calling these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches sliders is a misnomer; one is plenty big enough to satisfy average appetites. Spiced to order with six proprietary seasoning blends from Lite Mild to waiver-required Reaper, that may be all your tastebuds can handle anyway. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-285-0200, daveshotchicken.com. Naptown Hot Chicken.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
Nashville Fair debuts Friday at the Fairgrounds
The fair runs September 9-18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. during the weekend.
Nashville Parent
National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville
Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
Pride Publishing
African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼
The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
‘Homelessness is probably the number one issue’: A call to manage crime on Broadway
As CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Butch Spyridon usually sings the praises of Music City's growth. Now he's changing his tune.
Nashville Scene
Ben’s Friends Launches Nashville Chapter
It can be hard to stay sober and be in recovery in any circumstances. But when you work in the hospitality industry, which is rife with alcohol and a culture that happily promotes drinking, it can be even harder. The idea behind Ben’s Friends is to support people working in...
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
Tennessee Tribune
Sharing Success: ‘Six-Figure Spa Chick’ Holyfield-Parker Uses Platform to Empower
NASHVILLE, TN — She’s an influential powerhouse these days, but Candace Holyfield-Parker, widely known as the “Six-Figure Spa Chick,” had the same beginnings so many do—She started out in the service industry as a waitress, a job she’d held since age 17. Throughout college...
Nashville musician shares story of abuse and healing
With his new song, Bo Rinehart said, "It's really a mirror song. It's a conversation between me and my inner child. At the point, I'm a survivor of childhood sexual abuse."
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
captimes.com
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
Sidelines
Womack Lane Apartments to be torn down: Combatting the Campus housing crisis for Students to come
Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor and Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. Womack Lane Apartments are on the list to be demolished to make room for more updated student housing on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. While this project is still in the discussion phase, and other...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
wkms.org
Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced
In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN
The running community across the nation is reeling in the recent news of the kidnapping and murder of a jogger in Memphis, Tennessee this past Friday morning. After the death of 34-year-old Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was confirmed, joggers far and wide began to talk about their safety and the safety of others.
