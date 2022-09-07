ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Meet Radical Rabbit, A Nashville Vegan Soulfood Pioneer

Meet Mariah Ragland, or as her customers in the Nashville Farmers Markets know her, Radical Rabbit. She’s the head of her own Nashville-based black-owned independent vegan pop-up restaurant, and she plans on doing things differently right down to her very name. “People say that vegans eat like rabbits right?”...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
Rutherford Source

Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
indianapolismonthly.com

Six Scorching Hot Chicken Sandwiches

Calling these Nashville hot chicken sandwiches sliders is a misnomer; one is plenty big enough to satisfy average appetites. Spiced to order with six proprietary seasoning blends from Lite Mild to waiver-required Reaper, that may be all your tastebuds can handle anyway. 530 Massachusetts Ave., 317-285-0200, daveshotchicken.com. Naptown Hot Chicken.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville

Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Pride Publishing

African Street Festival returns to Hadley Park September 16-18￼

The 40th Annual African Street Festival by the African American Cultural Alliance is on the weekend of September 16 through September 18, 2022 at Hadley Park, located at 1037 28th Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is “We Rise To the Beat Of Our Drums.” The upcoming community event will once again honor the legacy of Nashville Civil Rights / Community Activist Kwame Leo Lillard, the founder of the festival and the African American Cultural Alliance.
Nashville Scene

Ben’s Friends Launches Nashville Chapter

It can be hard to stay sober and be in recovery in any circumstances. But when you work in the hospitality industry, which is rife with alcohol and a culture that happily promotes drinking, it can be even harder. The idea behind Ben’s Friends is to support people working in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Dessert#Restaurant Info#Sugar#Food Drink#Smarter World#Vanderbilt University
captimes.com

Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work

American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wkms.org

Nashville families are struggling to find housing after being displaced

In Nashville, an apartment complex for people who earn low incomes is being demolished to make way for a new mixed-use development. WPLN's Ambriehl Crutchfield reports that trying to find a new home comes with many difficulties, especially for families. AMBRIEHL CRUTCHFIELD, BYLINE: Virginia Holland is switching back-and-forth between making...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN

The running community across the nation is reeling in the recent news of the kidnapping and murder of a jogger in Memphis, Tennessee this past Friday morning. After the death of 34-year-old Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher was confirmed, joggers far and wide began to talk about their safety and the safety of others.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy