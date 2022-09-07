Read full article on original website
Lightning eMotors Announces CFO Transition
Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV, a leading provider of zero-emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Teresa Covington is retiring, effective October 2, 2022. She will continue to be available to the Company as needed through March 31, 2023. "Since joining the...
Cruz Battery Metals Announces Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. CRUZ BKTPF (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 2,850,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The Company also granted a total of 2,900,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest as follows: 40% on the date of grant, 20% on 3 months, 20% on six months and 20% on 9 months. The options and the RSUs have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
SEC Division of Corporation Finance to Add Industry Offices Focused on Crypto Assets and Industrial Applications and Services
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced plans to add an Office of Crypto Assets and an Office of Industrial Applications and Services to the Division of Corporation Finance's Disclosure Review Program (DRP). The DRP has long had offices to review company filings by issuers. The two new offices will join the seven existing offices that provide focused review of issuer filings and that are grouped by industry expertise to further the Division’s work to promote capital formation and protect investors. The DRP anticipates the new offices will be established later this fall.
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
PLTK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Playtika Holding Corp.'s Tender Offer
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Playtika Holding Corp. ("PLTK" or the "Company") PLTK stock prior to August 29, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Labaton Sucharow Investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On July 27, 2022, F45 Training Holdings...
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT, a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties ("FCPT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Medtronic Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Medtronic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medtronic plc ("Medtronic" or the "Company") MDT and reminds investors of the November 7, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") MGI. The investigation concerns whether...
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ENOB, KRBP and LFST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Agrify Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
Missfresh Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Missfresh To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Missfresh Limited ("Missfresh" or the "Company") MF and reminds investors of the September 12, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
