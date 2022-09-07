Read full article on original website
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Woman Jogging Struck by Vehicle in Wallingford: Police
A woman who was jogging was struck by a vehicle in Wallingford on Friday. Officers were called to a collision on Center Street near South Colony Road around 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a woman with noticeable injuries. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police did not release details on the extent of her injuries.
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Meriden officer justified in February 2021 shooting: Report
MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden officer was justified in his use-of-force in February 2021, an inspector general's report said Friday. Inspector General Robert Devlin said officer Erik Simonson reasonably believed that suspect Kenneth Strothers had the intent to shoot and harm him. The shooting happened February 12, 2021, when...
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
Meriden police officer who shot suspect was justified: Inspector General
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Inspector General says a Meriden police officer who shot and wounded a suspect last February was ‘justified’ in pulling the trigger. Officer Erik Simonson was serving an arrest warrant to Kenneth Strothers at the Flamingo Inn on the Berlin Turnpike. The Inspector General’s report says Simonson thought Strothers had […]
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
Knife-wielding man sought in Wolcott daytime gas station robbery, police say
WOLCOTT — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint in broad daylight Thursday. The man jumped into a dark-colored sedan after the holdup and headed toward Waterbury, Wolcott police said. They released surveillance pictures of the man and the car. According...
Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery
Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery. Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree. They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton...
Juvenile assaulted at bus stop in Wethersfield: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 14-year-old Wethersfield High School student was attacked and robbed, while waiting for the school bus on Thursday morning. “It could have happened to anyone, I was just there at the worst time,” said Sean, of Wethersfield.The victim, Sean, was waiting at the bus stop near Maple Street. He told News […]
Police Announce Third Arrest In 2011 Ansonia Homicide
ANSONIA — A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 2011 fatal shooting of Isaia Hernandez. Police announced Thursday that Andrew Spino, 34, was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court today (Thursday, Sept....
Wethersfield teen speaks out on being robbed and assaulted at bus stop
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The teen who Wethersfield Police said was assaulted and robbed Thursday morning spoke out to FOX61. It happened in broad daylight and the suspects are still on the loose. Police said it happened at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street around 7 a.m. "I...
Scam alert: Hartford police warn public of fraudulent phone calls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers. According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant. The […]
Fired Madison police officers engaged in ‘malicious gossip,’ report shows
MADISON — Three fired members of the town’s police department, including two women who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the agency, did not create a “hostile work environment” by accusing a fellow officer of inappropriately using sick time, an independent investigation concluded. However, officers Natasha Pucillo...
Shelton police officer dies unexpectedly
A 15-year veteran of the Shelton Police Department has died unexpectedly.
