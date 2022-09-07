AEW CEO Tony Khan was forced to change course ahead of the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." With CM Punk winning back the AEW World Championship and The Elite winning the World Trios Championship at All Out, plans appeared to be set for the weeks to come, but plans will go awry. As it happened, a physical incident took place in the locker room following Punk's tirade during the post-All Out media scrum, leading to several names being suspended. As a result, the brand new AEW World Trios Championship were vacated, and with an injury to the champion thrown in for good measure, the AEW World title was vacated, as well.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO