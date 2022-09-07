Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air, Garcia Sends Message to Fans Following All Out Incident
Daniel Garcia won the ROH Pure Title from Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite from Buffalo, NY. The fight was judged by Jerry Lynn, Matt Sydal, and BJ Whitmer, and Garcia was given a special introduction by the rapper and local star Westside Gunn. William Regal and Caprice Coleman joined in the commentary. Following the conclusion of the bout, Garcia and Yuta embraced one another while Bryan Danielson looked on as confetti began to fall. Danielson then took the title belt from Garcia and wrapped it around his waist while Chris Jericho raged on the ramp.
Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed this week’s AEW Dynamite and in particular, MJF’s decision to make references to WWE, Triple H, and Cody in his promo. Dreamer noted that Triple H and WWE are currently riding an upswing and so using them for heel heat at a time when AEW is in turmoil doesn’t make sense. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE RAW Rematch Announced for Next Week’s SmackDown
Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.
DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star
Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations. Triple H has brought...
RUMOR KILLER On AEW Release Request
Not so fast? There have been a lot of changes to the AEW roster in the last few days, as the company is dealing with a sudden shakeup. Between the well publicized backstage brawl after All Out, Malakai Black was reportedly granted his release earlier this week. Those are the kind of changes that can shake up a promotion, but it seems that one other star is not going anywhere, despite reports to the contrary.
AEW Rampage Spoilers: Jon Moxley's Opponent Revealed
Following the chaotic AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling returned to television to produce its two weekly shows at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The double taping kicked off with a live edition of AEW Dynamite, where AEW President Tony Khan addressed the world title situation. Khan revealed that he has vacated the AEW World Title and that a "tournament of champions" would be held, with the winner emerging as the new AEW World Champion. Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley each received a first round bye, while fellow former titleholders like "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin would compete in first round match-ups.
Storm & Shida vs. Baker & Deeb added to AEW Dynamite
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will have a different tag team partner than usual on the September 14 AEW Dynamite. In a match added to the Dynamite lineup during Friday's Rampage episode, Britt Baker will team with Serena Deeb against interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida. Dissension has...
SmackDown Results – September 9, 2022
Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. Clash At The Castle has come and gone and that means it is time for the setup to Extreme Rules. The show is in less than a month and since there is not likely to be a Roman Reigns match, we’ll need a new main event. That could go in a few different ways and we might get an indication of that this week. Let’s get to it.
Special Moment Takes Place After This Week’s AEW Dynamite
He’s not done yet. To say it has been a hectic week in AEW would be an understatement. Between major backstage issues and all kinds of changes this week on Dynamite, there are only so many more things that can happen in a single week. There are still fans who need attention as well though, and that is what they received after this week’s edition of Dynamite ended.
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
ROH World Television Championship Set For 9/16 AEW Rampage
Samoa Joe will defend the ROH World Television Championship on the September 16 episode of AEW Rampage. Joe returned to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view, where he attacked Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. On the following episode of AEW Rampage, Joe stated that his title is open for business....
AEW Rampage live results: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
The fourth-ever AEW meeting between former TNT Champions Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin headlines is one of two headlining matches on Friday's Rampage. The stakes are raised as the match is part of the Tournament of Champions to crown a new AEW World Champion. The winner will move on to face Jon Moxley on Wednesday's Dynamite in the semifinals.
ROH TV Title Match Set Up For 9/16 AEW Rampage
Samoa Joe is back in AEW and already has an opponent lined up for a defense of his Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Joe addressed the live crowd during Friday night's episode of "Rampage," and offered an apology for being away from AEW programming since July. His last appearance was a successful title defense against Jay Lethal at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Joe was away filming scenes for a role in "Twisted Metal", a Netflix series based on the video game series of the same name.
New AEW Trios Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite
On Sunday night The Elite defeated Adam Page and The Dark Order at All Out to become the first ever AEW Trios Champions. However, The Elite were later involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel, and Tony Khan announced this week on Dynamite that the AEW Trios Championship and AEW World Championship had been vacated.
Matt Hardy Comments On Tony Khan 'Reshuffling The Deck' Following AEW All Out
AEW CEO Tony Khan was forced to change course ahead of the September 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite." With CM Punk winning back the AEW World Championship and The Elite winning the World Trios Championship at All Out, plans appeared to be set for the weeks to come, but plans will go awry. As it happened, a physical incident took place in the locker room following Punk's tirade during the post-All Out media scrum, leading to several names being suspended. As a result, the brand new AEW World Trios Championship were vacated, and with an injury to the champion thrown in for good measure, the AEW World title was vacated, as well.
AEW Executive Reportedly Witnessed Post-AEW All Out Brawl
The wrestling world is shivering with anticipation over the fate of CM Punk in AEW, following his post-All Out media scrum comments and a backstage brawl featuring Punk and Ace Steel taking on members of The Elite. And as we wait, more information is coming out about who witnessed the fight, including one key figure in the AEW hierarchy that could hold the fate of Punk, and others, in her hands.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Karrion Kross chokes out Drew McIntyre in main event
Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross looks to be a focal point of WWE SmackDown programming in the coming weeks. The feud between the two is simmering and close to boiling over following the events of Clash at the Castle. McIntyre was hellbent on revenge after losing to undisputed WWE universal...
Backstage Update On Dalton Castle's Contract Status
Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, purchased Ring of Honor back in early March 2022, and has since put on two pay-per-views with the company, Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July. Along with purchasing ROH, Khan has signed wrestlers that have featured on prior ROH pay-per-views, such as Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, and Samoa Joe. However, not everyone who appears on those events, or even wins titles for the company, may be signed to a deal with either Khan's ROH or AEW.
Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford title eliminator match set for AEW Dynamite
The interim AEW Women's World Champion will be in action on Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Toni Storm will face Penelope Ford in a title-eliminator bout. It will be the first time the two have faced each other. Three matches and one segment are now confirmed for the show....
