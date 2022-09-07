ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Lancaster Farming

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

MM Weaver, Binkley & Hurst Merge to Form Agriteer

A planned merger between two longstanding agricultural equipment companies in Pennsylvania is set to become a reality. On Oct. 1, Binkley & Hurst and MM Weaver will officially merge to become Agriteer, combining 220 team members across the seven current locations that were established when the companies were separate. In addition to the new company, there will be changes in leadership.
Lancaster Farming

Dry Conditions Show in Corn and Soybean Crop Report

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. — A lack of rain has been the theme this summer in Pennsylvania, so it may come as no surprise to farmers that projected corn and soybean yields won’t be above average. Penn State Extension evaluated 88 corn and soybean fields throughout the state during the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to Plant 90 Acres of Trees for Cleaner Streams

It’s never enough. That’s the unfortunate reality that comes with every tree planting season. Success is measured in incremental gains rather than what’s truly needed. The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay will plant nearly 90 acres of trees along streams in Pennsylvania between October and when the ground freezes. That’s important, necessary progress. It’s also a small step.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Crebilly farm preservation gets $2 million funding boost

Sep. 8—WEST CHESTER — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded Westtown Township $2 million in its bid to acquire and preserve forever the 104-acre Crebilly Farm, located near the intersection of Routes 202 and 926. The funding comes from DCNR's 2022 Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
WEST CHESTER, PA

