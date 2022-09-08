Read full article on original website
Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall
Home teams won all six non-conference games involving Waccamaw Conference schools. Previously undefeated West Columbus and Pender suffered their first loss leaving the league with on unbeaten team after four weeks of games. Whiteville 41, Rosewood 7.
No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County
Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
What do Coastal Carolina Students think of Myrtle Beach?
DIRTY MYRTLE – Is that a term of endearment or disdain?. It is said we can learn a lot about ourselves from those who know us best. Karen Riordan, C.E.O. of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce let nationally syndicated papers know she was tired of hearing the term Dirty Myrtle. Both she and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told the press they did not want the city branded as Dirty Myrtle any longer.
As NASCAR brings North Wilkesboro back on the schedule, Darlington Raceway continues to thrive
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Terry Labonte's success at the Darlington Raceway is a major part of his Hall of Fame career. The two-time Cup champion made his first start on NASCAR's top series in the 1978 Southern 500. His first win came in the 1980 Southern 500 and his last win was in the 2003 Southern 500.
WMBF
New changes for Dillon County school football games
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The first home football game of the Latta schools came with a set of new rules. The stands were filled, not just to cheer on the team, but also because it is a requirement. Latta students aren’t allowed to mingle in crowds. The Latta School...
Wienermobile wheeling into Whiteville this week
One of the most recognizable vehicles in the country will make a stop in Columbus County Friday, Sept. 9. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Hill’s #1, 1727 S. Madison St. in Whiteville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
NC man plans vacation after $500,000 big spin win
DUNN, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell Riley, of Cerro Gordo, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event, and the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I never imagined winning a half-million dollars,” Riley said. Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker, […]
Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration student earns $10,000 scholarship
LUMBERTON — A student at Robeson Community College received the gift of a lifetime – a $10,000 scholarship to be used in her pursuit of a degree in air conditioning, heating and refrigeration. Noelia Mojarro Pevia, a graduate of South View High School in Hope Mills, was awarded...
FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
Death investigation underway in Scotland County
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
Pedestrian struck by train in downtown Southern Pines
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a train on Thursday. The 40-year-old Southern Pines man was struck while walking south on the train tracks in downtown Southern Pines near East Massachusetts Ave. The CSX train was also heading south. According to Southern Pines Fire...
Accident closes Hwy 15-501 near Carthage
An accident closed a portion of Highway 15-501 outside of Carthage Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. between Blue Siding Road and Little River Farm Blvd. The section of 15-501 was closed roughly for two and half hours. A dump truck overturned and slid off the road...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Raeford man turns $20 scratch-off lottery ticket into $508,000 jackpot
North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Wednesday identified Jeremy Sowells as the latest big winner of a Fast Play jackpot.
Fort Bragg soldier kicked out of military after court documents reveal racist comments
A Fort Bragg soldier was dismissed after court records show he enlisted to become better at killing Black people.
3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police. Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested […]
46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
Rockingham Speedway planning drive-thru Christmas light show
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Speedway this weekend announced a month-long drive-thru Christmas light show planned for December. Rockingham’s Speedway Christmas will feature more than 300 twinkling displays along a three-mile Winter Wonderland route, according to the track’s website. The event runs Dec. 1-31 and on Fridays, Saturdays and...
Woman killed in fiery Fayetteville crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery three-car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night. Reporter: Eric Miller.
