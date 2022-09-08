ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

nrcolumbus.com

Whiteville dominates. East, South and West fall

Home teams won all six non-conference games involving Waccamaw Conference schools. Previously undefeated West Columbus and Pender suffered their first loss leaving the league with on unbeaten team after four weeks of games. Whiteville 41, Rosewood 7.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

No. 11 Seventy-First runs past Hoke County

Raeford, N.C. — Seventy-First’s running back duo of Jayden Shotwell and Anthony Quinn Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Falcons (HSOT East No. 11) went on the road and topped Hoke County, 35-15, on Friday. Quinn Jr. scored three touchdowns to lead Seventy-First, and Shotwell scored his...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

What do Coastal Carolina Students think of Myrtle Beach?

DIRTY MYRTLE – Is that a term of endearment or disdain?. It is said we can learn a lot about ourselves from those who know us best. Karen Riordan, C.E.O. of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce let nationally syndicated papers know she was tired of hearing the term Dirty Myrtle. Both she and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told the press they did not want the city branded as Dirty Myrtle any longer.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Pembroke, NC
Pembroke, NC
Pembroke, NC
WMBF

New changes for Dillon County school football games

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The first home football game of the Latta schools came with a set of new rules. The stands were filled, not just to cheer on the team, but also because it is a requirement. Latta students aren’t allowed to mingle in crowds. The Latta School...
nrcolumbus.com

Wienermobile wheeling into Whiteville this week

One of the most recognizable vehicles in the country will make a stop in Columbus County Friday, Sept. 9. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be at Hill’s #1, 1727 S. Madison St. in Whiteville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC man plans vacation after $500,000 big spin win

DUNN, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell Riley, of Cerro Gordo, had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event, and the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I never imagined winning a half-million dollars,” Riley said. Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker, […]
DUNN, NC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — NC Highway Patrol is investigating a death Thursday night in the area of Academy Road in Scotland County, according to officials. Right now, officials said it's not clear the circumstances surrounding the death. ABC15 is told more information could be released Friday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pedestrian struck by train in downtown Southern Pines

A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a train on Thursday. The 40-year-old Southern Pines man was struck while walking south on the train tracks in downtown Southern Pines near East Massachusetts Ave. The CSX train was also heading south. According to Southern Pines Fire...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Accident closes Hwy 15-501 near Carthage

An accident closed a portion of Highway 15-501 outside of Carthage Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. between Blue Siding Road and Little River Farm Blvd. The section of 15-501 was closed roughly for two and half hours. A dump truck overturned and slid off the road...
CARTHAGE, NC
WRAL News

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting

Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police. Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Woman killed in fiery Fayetteville crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery three-car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night. Reporter: Eric Miller.

