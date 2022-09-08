DIRTY MYRTLE – Is that a term of endearment or disdain?. It is said we can learn a lot about ourselves from those who know us best. Karen Riordan, C.E.O. of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce let nationally syndicated papers know she was tired of hearing the term Dirty Myrtle. Both she and Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune told the press they did not want the city branded as Dirty Myrtle any longer.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO