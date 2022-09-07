ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
WDEF

Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
AL.com

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering officially opening

New photos have been released showing the inside of the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology in Huntsville that will officially open in Huntsville this month. After starting small in loaned quarters at Oakwood University, the school is now at its new location in Cummings Research Park with more than 125,000 square feet of academic and residential space.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tommy Battle
tvliving.com

All about the Monte Sano Arts Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to make weekend plans? Maybe think about going to the Monte Sano Arts Festival!. Danielle Hart with Arts Huntsville joined Tennessee Valley Living on Wednesday to give all the details about this weekend’s Monte Sano Arts Festival. Some of the best local...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
CULLMAN, AL
#Oakwood University#Alabama A M University#The University Of Alabama#Huntsville Visit#Aamu#Wjab Fm#St John A M E Church#Uah#Social Sciences#Waff
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
tvliving.com

New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville’s MidCity District adding $110 million mixed-use project

A new $110 million mixed-use development is coming to MidCity District in Huntsville, developers announced Friday. The sprawling project on University Drive that’s already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, an array of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater is now adding Anthem House, which will combine apartments, office space and retail, according to MidCity developers RCP Companies.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef

A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

