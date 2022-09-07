Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
Hundreds in Huntsville run in honor of slain Memphis runner
More than 100 local runners showed up to "Run for Eliza" early Friday morning at Huntsville's Big Spring Park to honor Eliza Fletcher exactly one week after her abduction while on a morning run.
News 19 is expanding! 9 a.m. newscast launches September 12
News 19 is THRILLED to share that we're expanding with another hour of news! News 19 This Morning is adding another hour of news and weather on WHNT beginning at 9 a.m.
WhistleStop Weekend bringing the BBQ back to John Hunt Park
WhistleStop is back in town with barbeque and some new perks for attendees.
WDEF
Scottsboro store celebrates 50th Anniversary
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WDEF) — Scottsboro’s Unclaimed Baggage, America’s only lost luggage retail store, celebrated the end of its 50th Anniversary Road Tour today. The store’s road tour team returned after a four-month journey all throughout the country. They visited all 50 states over the summer.
Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering officially opening
New photos have been released showing the inside of the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology in Huntsville that will officially open in Huntsville this month. After starting small in loaned quarters at Oakwood University, the school is now at its new location in Cummings Research Park with more than 125,000 square feet of academic and residential space.
Job fair in Huntsville next week
Applicants should be dressed professionally and come prepared to interview.
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
tvliving.com
All about the Monte Sano Arts Festival
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need to make weekend plans? Maybe think about going to the Monte Sano Arts Festival!. Danielle Hart with Arts Huntsville joined Tennessee Valley Living on Wednesday to give all the details about this weekend’s Monte Sano Arts Festival. Some of the best local...
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
Construction underway for Food Village near Orion Amphitheater
During Thursday's City Council meeting, the City of Huntsville tied up some loose ends regarding land leasing outside the Orion Amphitheater.
rocketcitynow.com
Jazz in the Park heads to Orion Amphitheater
Jazz in the Park heads to the Orion Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 11. Grammy-winning jazz artist Matthew Whitaker headlines.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
Toddler falls out of Huntsville apartment window
A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.
tvliving.com
New shop offers specialty doughnuts in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A new doughnut shop in Huntsville may be your new all-time favorite. Parlor Doughnuts, which can be found around the country, recently opened a new location in downtown Huntsville. The shop focuses on specialty donuts such as maple bacon, carnival, sandy beach and tons more!
Huntsville’s MidCity District adding $110 million mixed-use project
A new $110 million mixed-use development is coming to MidCity District in Huntsville, developers announced Friday. The sprawling project on University Drive that’s already home to Trader Joe’s, Topgolf, an array of restaurants and the Orion Amphitheater is now adding Anthem House, which will combine apartments, office space and retail, according to MidCity developers RCP Companies.
