gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
CBS Sports
How to watch Troy vs. Alabama A&M: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player
Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
Nick Saban jokes Tide prefers Jack’s to $16 million nutrition center: ‘You’d think you were putting them in jail’
Heat and the early hour have been topics of conversation this week leading up No. 1 Alabama heading to Austin on Saturday to face Texas in the Big Noon Kickoff. On Thursday, Alabama coach Nick Saban, during “Hey Coach,” touched on both topics. The temperature is expected to...
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 3 - September 2, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
wbrc.com
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
Culinary Dropout opening first Alabama restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit
The Summit will be home to the first Alabama location of Culinary Dropout. Fox Restaurant Concepts, founded by James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, announced the restaurant will open late next year, joining sister restaurant North Italia. Culinary Dropout has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, and one coming soon in...
Food Truck Thursday: Fat Charles BBQ
Despite their name, Fat Charles BBQ stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to talk all things tacos!
Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
ABC 33/40 News
FFRF says JeffCo Schools unconstitutionally broadcasting prayer at football games
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) said it contacted Jefferson County Schools to warn that by scheduling and broadcasting prayer at school football games, it is in violation of longstanding case law. The state/church watchdog said it was contacted by a parent who reported...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
AAMU Alumni Host Presidential Brunch
AAMU President Daniel K. Wims attended a Presidential Brunch Friday, Sept. 2, sponsored by the Birmingham “Magic City Metro” Alumni Chapter. The event was held at the popular Jazzi’s on 3rd in Birmingham, Ala.’s theater district. Wims, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, AAMU Cabinet members...
Sloss Fright Furnace comes to an end after decades in Birmingham
Organizers of the Sloss Fright Furnace have announced the Birmingham event will no longer be produced. The event, which was held annually from 1997 until 2019, is "too disruptive" and isn't "well aligned with Sloss' mission" or its image, the event's organizers said they were told by the venue's board.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
birminghamtimes.com
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in Birmingham Church Bombing And Her Nurse at Hospital Reunite — After 6 Decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring
A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
WAAY-TV
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
