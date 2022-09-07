ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player

Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 3 - September 2, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
#Alabama A M#American Football#College Football#Kickoff#Cbs Sports Network#National Football League#Alabama A M Athletics#Bulldogs
WRBL News 3

Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South

CULLMAN, Ala. –  For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall.    At first, you will notice little change.  The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out.  They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU Alumni Host Presidential Brunch

AAMU President Daniel K. Wims attended a Presidential Brunch Friday, Sept. 2, sponsored by the Birmingham “Magic City Metro” Alumni Chapter. The event was held at the popular Jazzi’s on 3rd in Birmingham, Ala.’s theater district. Wims, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, AAMU Cabinet members...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama prison warden arrested for DUI is retiring

A warden at an Alabama state prison has been placed on mandatory leave after an arrest for suspicion of DUI, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The arrest was first reported by Alabama Political Reporter. Jeffery Baldwin, a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, was arrested Aug. 30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

