Traffic Alert: I-15 and I-215 Full Freeway Closure: Winchester Rd to Murrieta Hot Springs Rd

Temecula, California
 4 days ago

The I-15 French Valley Parkway Interchange (Phase 2) improvements are starting. In order to prepare for the start of construction, Southern California Edison needs to relocate its overhead power lines to accommodate a new freeway bridge to be built at the I-15 and I-215 junction. The work includes moving the electrical wires that span across the freeway, to new, taller poles recently installed. In order to accomplish this work safely, the freeway needs to be closed temporarily.

The I-15 and I-215 freeways between Winchester Rd and Murrieta Hot Springs Rd will be closed as follows:

- Sept 11, 2022 at 10 PM until Sept 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM

- SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd

- NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd

Detours around the closure will be implemented on Jefferson Avenue, Jackson Avenue, and Ynez Road. Please follow detour signs and reduce your speed near the work zone.

For more information view YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebwgdAG4jv8

For more information about the I-15 French Valley Parkway Interchange project, view webpage here: https://temeculaca.gov/277/French-Valley-Parkway-Interchange

