48 Cited and Five Arrested at Hayward DUI Checkpoint

Media Point of Contact: Sgt. Tasha DeCosta (510)293-7169

48 Cited and 5 Arrested at Hayward DUI Checkpoint

Hayward, Calif. – On 09/02/2022 695 vehicles were contacted, 48 total drivers were cited (43 for driving while unlicensed, 5 for driving with a suspended/revoked license), 3 drivers were arrested for DUI, and 2 were arrested for felony warrants.

The DUI checkpoint was held at Foothill Blvd. / City Center Dr. from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.