SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.

3 DAYS AGO