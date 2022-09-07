Read full article on original website
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
ksl.com
Draper, Holladay propose way for high-density housing to fulfill legislative mandate
DRAPER — As cities across northern Utah work to comply with new housing mandates put in place this year by the state Legislature, Draper and Holladay leaders are looking at zoning changes to pave the way for more high-density and moderate-income housing. In an effort by lawmakers to tackle...
buildingsaltlake.com
Another airport motel is converting to housing for elderly homeless. The zoning change it seeks might open up airport-adjacent residential development
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe for just $49 to Building Salt Lake. An ambitious Utah non-profit providing badly-needed permanent supportive housing for formerly...
deseret.com
Opinion: When the average rent is higher than the average monthly retirement payment, seniors are in trouble
The housing market is making most metropolitan cities unaffordable even for those who are not considered low-income. While young and middle-aged adults have the opportunity to work more and earn more to stay in their housing, this is not reality for seniors. The average Social Security retirement payment was $1,567.49...
Utah installs new finance officer at public school run by polygamous sect
A public school run by the polygamous Kingston group received a new finance officer appointed by the state on Thursday as it continues to spend taxpayer dollars on family businesses.
Park City School Board race takes partisan turn
Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
Business administrator resigns after over a decade with Park City School District
Todd Hauber joined the Park City School District as the business administrator more than 10 years ago. His last day with Park City will be October 15, after which he’ll take on that role for the 67,000-student Granite School District. Hauber will oversee a $984 million budget in his...
kslnewsradio.com
Portions of U.S. 89 in Davis County will be closed beginning Sunday night
SALT LAKE CITY — Late night Davis County drivers, put a reminder on your phone for Sunday night; The Utah Department of Transportation will close both directions of U.S. 89 between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights. The agency said the road will be...
kslnewsradio.com
Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some
SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
kjzz.com
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
Illegal dumping of chemicals into Park City storm drains leads to charges against two cleaning companies
PARK CITY, Utah – In the last month, two different cleaning companies, whose names have not been released, were caught illegally dumping carpet cleaning waste into storm drains in Newpark […]
Three moose were recently relocated from Park City; neighbors are asking why
Fall is fast approaching and so are the moose. They are looking for mates, hanging out with their calves and wandering the streets. Carol Dalton, a long-time resident of Park City, lives on the uphill side of the Rail Trail area called Chatham Hills. She said neighbors have been on moose watch.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake Schools studying potential of rebuilding historic West, Highland high schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District is currently in the beginning stages of potentially rebuilding West High School and Highland High School. The district has contracted with two different architectural firms, one for each school, to conduct feasibility studies. Officials have turned to the...
kjzz.com
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
Gephardt Daily
Weber County Sheriff: Suspect found dead after SWAT response to West Haven residence; fatal wound self-inflicted
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Sept. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT response to a West Haven residence Thursday night ended early Saturday morning when suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office says. The agency issued a statement Friday stating a call...
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
