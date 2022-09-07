ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

buildingsaltlake.com

Another airport motel is converting to housing for elderly homeless. The zoning change it seeks might open up airport-adjacent residential development

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe for just $49 to Building Salt Lake. An ambitious Utah non-profit providing badly-needed permanent supportive housing for formerly...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City School Board race takes partisan turn

Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Millcreek’s new homeless shelter brings concern for some

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Millcreek is getting a new winter overflow homeless shelter causing some residents to voice their concerns. Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said the state gave the city the go-ahead to put the shelter in the vacant Calvin Smith Library located at 810 E. and 3300 S. The shelter will be open between October and April. The new site is part of the state’s plan to shoulder some of the load of caring for the homeless from Salt Lake City.
kjzz.com

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT

