The Comets and Middies would lock into a midweek SWC battle and like most SWC matches, this would go the distance with both squads giving their all in a conference matchup. The host Comets would absorb some early Middie pressure and then start to move to the front foot as they would find their footing in the match. The Middie keeper would be up to some early chances and beat back every Comet shot until Issy McGee would open her high school account and put the Comets up 1-0.

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO