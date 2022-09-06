Read full article on original website
Girls Freshman Volleyball beats Olmsted Falls 2 – 0
Congratulations Freshmen Lady Comets on your 2 sets to 0 victory over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs! Nice Job Ladies!. Playing well for the Comets: Dani Dury, Leighton Waynar, & Audrey Loy. Current Record: 9-1 Go Comets!
Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Avon 5 – 0
Due to Avon’s new tennis courts not being ready, Steele hosted the Eagles for their SWC showdown. The Lady Comets never stopped fighting, but the #4 team in the district showed their might and dispatched their opponent in quick fashion. Here are the line scores:. First Singles. Avon Natalie...
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer ties Midview 1 – 1
Despite a dominating effort, the JV Comet soccer squad could only salvage a tie against the pesky Middies. Ben Thompson scored the lone Amherst goal, taking in a brilliant through ball from Adriano Zagar and slotting a low shot past the diving Midview goalkeeper. The Middies tied it up in the second half, then held off a late Comet attack to keep the scored at one apiece. Casey Giancaterino had another solid effort in the net, turning away six shots. Amherst is now 2-2-1 on the season and hosts Valley Forge on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Boys Golf falls to Olmsted Falls 153 – 158
Boys Golf Traveled to Mallard Creek Golf Course and dropped a tough SWC Match to Olmsted Falls 153 to 158. Leading the way for the Comets was Ryan Yoder’s 38.
Girls Varsity Golf falls to North Ridgeville 197 – 217
Amherst: Hananiah Smith 50, Lizzy Iliff 55, Kennedy Rauch 56, Shyla Plezia 56. North Ridgeville: Aryana Edgell 46, Page Bell 46, A.J. Jacovetti 52, Gianna Betonte.
Girls Varsity Soccer beats Midview 1 – 0
The Comets and Middies would lock into a midweek SWC battle and like most SWC matches, this would go the distance with both squads giving their all in a conference matchup. The host Comets would absorb some early Middie pressure and then start to move to the front foot as they would find their footing in the match. The Middie keeper would be up to some early chances and beat back every Comet shot until Issy McGee would open her high school account and put the Comets up 1-0.
