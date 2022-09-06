ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Avon 5 – 0

Due to Avon’s new tennis courts not being ready, Steele hosted the Eagles for their SWC showdown. The Lady Comets never stopped fighting, but the #4 team in the district showed their might and dispatched their opponent in quick fashion. Here are the line scores:. First Singles. Avon Natalie...
AVON, OH
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer ties Midview 1 – 1

Despite a dominating effort, the JV Comet soccer squad could only salvage a tie against the pesky Middies. Ben Thompson scored the lone Amherst goal, taking in a brilliant through ball from Adriano Zagar and slotting a low shot past the diving Midview goalkeeper. The Middies tied it up in the second half, then held off a late Comet attack to keep the scored at one apiece. Casey Giancaterino had another solid effort in the net, turning away six shots. Amherst is now 2-2-1 on the season and hosts Valley Forge on Saturday at 5 p.m.
AMHERST, OH
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Soccer beats Midview 1 – 0

The Comets and Middies would lock into a midweek SWC battle and like most SWC matches, this would go the distance with both squads giving their all in a conference matchup. The host Comets would absorb some early Middie pressure and then start to move to the front foot as they would find their footing in the match. The Middie keeper would be up to some early chances and beat back every Comet shot until Issy McGee would open her high school account and put the Comets up 1-0.
AMHERST, OH

