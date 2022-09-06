ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Midview 3 – 0

The junior Lady Comets and junior Middies would lock up in a Wednesday evening SWC affair with our Comets dressed, uncharacteristically in blue for Comets Care week, and would provide an entertaining 3-0 match in favor of the hosts. The first half would see plenty of Comet chances turned away...
AMHERST, OH
Girls Varsity Tennis falls to Avon 5 – 0

Due to Avon’s new tennis courts not being ready, Steele hosted the Eagles for their SWC showdown. The Lady Comets never stopped fighting, but the #4 team in the district showed their might and dispatched their opponent in quick fashion. Here are the line scores:. First Singles. Avon Natalie...
AVON, OH
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Varsity Soccer ties Midview 3 – 3

In a back-and-forth SWC battle, the Amherst boys varsity soccer team ended up with a draw against a tough Midview squad. The Comets struck first, as Andrew McDonald sent a tremendous pass to Sean McQuate, who cut the ball past a defender and buried a shot in the back of the net. After a Midview goal, Blake Kubasak drilled a free kick from 30 yards out to give the Comets their second lead of the game. It wouldn’t hold up, as a controversial Midview penalty kick knotted things up again. With just over ten minutes left in the game, Kubasak nailed another free kick to give Amherst a late lead. Unfortunately, the Comets conceded a late goal and had to settle for a 3-3 tie. Jonathan Janosik was outstanding in the net, turning away ten shots to keep the game close. The Comets look to regroup against Valley Forge on Saturday in their Comets Care game at 7 p.m.
AMHERST, OH
Shaker Heights, OH

