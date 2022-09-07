ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur not a fan of Vikings' 'annoying horn'

The Green Bay Packers open their season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not looking forward to one particular aspect of that game. LaFleur snuck in a comment about the “annoying horn” at U.S. Bank Stadium during his Wednesday press conference. LaFleur made it quite clear that the Skol horn sound effect is not something he is looking forward to.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes a funny shot at the rest of the NFC North

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season. The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs

Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell

2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Community Policy