Packers HC Matt LaFleur not a fan of Vikings' 'annoying horn'
The Green Bay Packers open their season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not looking forward to one particular aspect of that game. LaFleur snuck in a comment about the “annoying horn” at U.S. Bank Stadium during his Wednesday press conference. LaFleur made it quite clear that the Skol horn sound effect is not something he is looking forward to.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers takes a funny shot at the rest of the NFC North
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season. The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.
Top Packers Wide Receiver "Doubtful" For Game vs. Vikings
Aaron Rodgers could be without his top wide receiver when the Green Bay Packers square off with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers have listed Allen Lazard as doubtful for their season opener. He has missed every practice session this week due to an ankle injury. Lazard sustained this...
Packers' star tackle David Bakhtiari out of practice ahead of Vikings game
Bakhtiari had been taking all first team snaps in practice up until Friday in his attempt at a second comeback from a knee injury that knocked him out of the final week of the 2020 season and then most of the 2021 season. The Packers tackle was declared inactive much...
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
Analyzing Packers' final injury report for Week 1 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers labeled receiver Allen Lazard as doubtful and listed left tackle David Bakhtiari and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 1 of...
Packers list 11 players on first injury report of 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers listed 11 players on the team’s initial injury report of Week 1, but only one player – receiver Allen Lazard – didn’t practice on Wednesday. Lazard’s issue – a mystery for the last week – is being described as an ankle injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said he got “stepped on” last week.
