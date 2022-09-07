Read full article on original website
Related
bctelegraph.com
Turnovers costly in Keystone’s 28-0 loss in Ft. White
Ft. White’s Najeeb Smith ran for four touchdowns, and Keystone Heights fumbled five times in Ft. White’s 28-0 win over Keystone in Columbia County. Moderate rain fell throughout the game, which was halted for 30 minutes due to lightning. The precipitation grounded both teams’ passing games, with both...
Buchholz vs. Eastside football game cancelled in the first quarter due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a battle between two Gainesville-area ball clubs, the Bobcats exercised their muscle as the top team in Alachua County for about a quarter. Then, the weather took a turn for the worse. Buchholz and Eastside ended up in a no decision because of thunderstorms and heavy ...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Three
(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Saturday: Defending champs Madison County, Fitzgerald collide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Friday: Bolles faces Brunswick in primetime showdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
Moore the latest Florida freshman DB to play significant snaps in debut
Before he arrived in Gainesville, Florida’s starting cornerback, Jason Marshall Jr., was abundantly aware of the Florida football program’s reputation, including the game-day atmosphere of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. “That was the reputation. Sold out crowd,” Marshall said of UF’s season-opening win over Utah. “It was pretty loud...
WCJB
Fort White votes to change town charter
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gobigbluecountry.com
Jordan Wright will play vs. Florida Saturday Night
The Kentucky defense will welcome back an important piece Saturday night in Gainesville when the Wildcats take on No. 12 Florida. Kentucky announced Thursday that Jordan Wright is available for games and competition immediately. Wright being available is a big thing for Kentucky’s defense heading into the SEC East showdown....
Lake City Reporter
City holds somber Patriot Day ceremony
A single line of policemen and firefighters from the Lake City Police Department and Lake City Fire Department stood alongside a city fire truck wearing their dress uniforms. The sound of children…
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet in an early season matchup that could go a long way in determining how the East Division shapes up as Florida and Kentucky square off in a Week 2 matchup from the Swamp. Kentucky earned a historic win in this series last season, beating the Gators in Lexington for the ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
NWS expires severe weather warnings for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties
The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been expired. The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties until 9:45 p.m. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm...
10NEWS
Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea. A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)
Comments / 0