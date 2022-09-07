ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Comments / 0

bctelegraph.com

Turnovers costly in Keystone’s 28-0 loss in Ft. White

Ft. White’s Najeeb Smith ran for four touchdowns, and Keystone Heights fumbled five times in Ft. White’s 28-0 win over Keystone in Columbia County. Moderate rain fell throughout the game, which was halted for 30 minutes due to lightning. The precipitation grounded both teams’ passing games, with both...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Week 3 scoreboard, notables and looking ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 3 of the high school football season is mostly in the books, with just four Saturday games remaining. Three of those come in the Baker’s Sports Border Classic in Brunswick, including St. Augustine and Coffee, and Baker County against Richmond Hill. There’s also a champ against champ showdown between Madison County and Fitzgerald. All three of those games will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4, and streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Three

(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fort White votes to change town charter

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
FORT WHITE, FL
gobigbluecountry.com

Jordan Wright will play vs. Florida Saturday Night

The Kentucky defense will welcome back an important piece Saturday night in Gainesville when the Wildcats take on No. 12 Florida. Kentucky announced Thursday that Jordan Wright is available for games and competition immediately. Wright being available is a big thing for Kentucky’s defense heading into the SEC East showdown....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City Reporter

City holds somber Patriot Day ceremony

A single line of policemen and firefighters from the Lake City Police Department and Lake City Fire Department stood alongside a city fire truck wearing their dress uniforms. The sound of children…
LAKE CITY, FL
10NEWS

Excessive rainfall possible through the weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We are no strangers to those daily rain chances here in central Florida. After all, we're well in the middle of the rainy season, which typically lasts from late May through mid-October for Tampa Bay. However, higher rain chances are on the way and could be heavier for some spots more than others.
FLORIDA STATE

