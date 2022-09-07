Read full article on original website
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes
Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
advantagenews.com
Edwardsville car show and cruise today
The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Illinois Business Journal
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
‘Chemo brain’ can impact quality of life long after treatment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chemotherapy can be lifesaving, but can also leave patients with debilitating side effects. These include cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function, and attention. Saint Louis University pain researcher Daniela Salvemini joins us to discuss “chemo brain.” Lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients’ quality...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton
ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
