Meet Your Publisher for Macaroni KID Wilmington - New Castle!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
First Pokemoto Location In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
wilmtoday.com
#PeopleOfWilmDE: LaToya Rodriguez
Latoya Rodriguez is an Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Millennium Marriage, LLC, and Transportation Coordinator for Beautiful Gate Outreach Center, as well as this week’s #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read her story below. “I’m originally from Chester, PA, my family moved to Delaware in 1988. As part of my internship credit at Wilmington University...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party
A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Veterans Post to Host Second Annual 9/11 Memorial Car Show
In the wake of tragedy Americans come together to show the resilience and bond of our people. There may be no greater example of this than the events of September 11, 2001. Even today, Americans remember the efforts of those who responded to the attacks, commemorate the fallen, and share in the mourning of all those affected. Here is one such example of how you can join Delaware Veterans Post #1 in their 9/11 memorial event.
Kennett Library’s Upcoming Evening with the ‘Godmother of Soul’ at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens will host a fundraiser performance with Patti LaBelle to benefit the new Kennett Library & Resource Center, which will open in 2023. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center will serve the community’s growing needs and enhance Kennett Square’s streetscape, as well as serve as a gathering place, a hub for community meetings and activities, and a vital resource welcoming to all. Learn more at campaign4.kennettlibrary.org.
fox29.com
Kennett Square Mushroom Festival
Now this is fun-gi. Bob traveled to Kennett Square where they’re getting ready for their annual Mushroom Festival. The festival on September 10th and 11th will have food, a fried mushroom eating contest, kids rides and more!
delawarepublic.org
New Wilmington library a step closer to reality
A sales agreement announced earlier this week means a new Wilmington library location is on its way. Gov. John Carney announced the sales agreement for land to house a new Wilmington Library at 3905 North Market Street - the current site of the vintage Saab dealership. It provides enough land...
Family fun day to focus on emergency planning
By the time disaster strikes, it’s too late to prepare. That’s why the Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to bring the community together to learn how to be ready for the unknown. However grim the premise, DEMA promises a fun-filled and adventure-packed day for the entire family. On Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m., the agency will ... Read More
WMDT.com
Delaware Primary District 4 Spotlight: Bradley Layfield,Jeff Hilovsky
DELAWARE – Primaries in Delaware are less than a week away on September 13th, as candidates look to reach as many voters as possible and introduce themselves to voters. In Delaware’s 4th Legislative District, covering Warwick, Harmon, Trinity, and Long Neck republicans Jeff Hilovsky and Bradley Layfield are facing off for the chance to face against Democrat Keegan Worley and Independent Amy Fresh in the general election this November.
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
phl17.com
Phatso’s Bakery Serving Sweetness in Chester for Nearly 22 Years
Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;
Dover’s Roma Italian Restaurant marked its 50th anniversary this week in an event hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. Giuseppe Garramone moved from Italy to New York with $8.25 in his pocket and after working 16 years as a chef opened a pizzeria at what is now the location of the restaurant.
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
delawarebusinessnow.com
Plans announced for second library on Wilmington’s East Side
The State of Delaware has entered into a sales agreement for a new Wilmington Library. The site, at 3905 North Market Street, is the current site of the vintage Saab dealership. The construction of the new library, which will provide land for site development and increased parking needs, will be funded through approximately $22 million that was secured in Fiscal Years 2022-2023 Bond Bills and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New name - same mission
The Delaware Humane Association and the Delaware SPCA finalized their merger on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with a new name and a new logo unveiling at the SPCA's location on Route 7. Humane Animal Partners Delaware is the new name for the merged entities and the new logo features a...
WDEL 1150AM
Triple shooting in Wilmington
Three people were shot in Wilmington Wednesday night. Police say the incident happened in the area of 27th and Tatnall Streets around 11 p.m. Two men, aged 22 and 31, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 22-year old woman was listed in stable condition. Wilmington Police are...
87-Year-Old Woman Killed in Crash Near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that took place near...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Women Critical in Del. Police-Involved Shooting
Two women were hospitalized Friday night after a police-involved shooting at a Delaware apartment complex, authorities said. At around 8:30 p.m., New Castle County police officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Fairway Road in Newark, Del., police said. At the scene, officers found a woman actively...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
