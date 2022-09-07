Read full article on original website
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
thegeorgeanne.com
Gossip Gus: Site Sync or Swim
I’m the number one source of gus-sip here on campus and I am dying to tell you about my newest tip. Spotted: several trucks arriving at Armstrong Campus with millions in technology aboard. We all know there’s been some changes to Armstrong within the recent years. The biggest being...
Parents discuss level of involvement in grades, topics at school
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System saw a big turnout for Wednesdays school board meeting because the parents’ bill of rights policy was on the agenda. Many parents made their case on why they should have more involvement in their child’s education. “As a dad with kids in this school system, […]
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
claxtonenterprise.com
Soft Lockdown lifted at Claxton Elementary School
Claxton Elementary School (CES) was placed on a soft lockdown this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. but was lifted just five minutes later. ECCSS stated an unauthorized parent arrived on campus and attempted to check out two students from school. School Resource Officer Rhiannon Cason was on campus and immediately contacted the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Within five minutes, the individual was in custody. All students and employees are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach
Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
WJCL
'This is fantastic': Garden City swears in its first Black mayor
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — History has been made in one Chatham County city. Garden City officials swore in their first African American mayor on Thursday. Bruce Campbell is a longtime business owner who grew up in the city where he is now the mayor. Campbell, who owns TC Barber...
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS school board leaders discuss bus driver shortage, parent’s rights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham school board is hearing from staff Wednesday once again about a shortage of bus drivers. The transportation lead director told school board members this year buses were on time picking and dropping kids off for school 72 percent of the time. Meaning buses were late about 28 percent of the time.
MilitaryTimes
Magnet fishers who found 86 rockets at Fort Stewart appear in court
A Statesboro, Georgia, federal court declared today that three magnet fishers charged after removing Army ordnance from a waterway near Fort Stewart will not face misdemeanor fines. Led by YouTuber Bryce Nachtwey, the trio, who pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50-caliber ammo belts from a river, were...
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
wtoc.com
Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need. The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
WJCL
Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
County Commissioners honor local youth, approve cryptocurrency mine
Bulloch County Commissioners met during regular session for their bi-monthly meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. The commissioner’s meeting began with a special presentation honoring youth state champions in track and baseball. Commissioner Curt Deal announced after the presentation that the Harrison Deal Scholarship Fund implemented this...
wtoc.com
Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
