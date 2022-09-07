ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
VALDOSTA, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Gossip Gus: Site Sync or Swim

I’m the number one source of gus-sip here on campus and I am dying to tell you about my newest tip. Spotted: several trucks arriving at Armstrong Campus with millions in technology aboard. We all know there’s been some changes to Armstrong within the recent years. The biggest being...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Parents discuss level of involvement in grades, topics at school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System saw a big turnout for Wednesdays school board meeting because the parents’ bill of rights policy was on the agenda. Many parents made their case on why they should have more involvement in their child’s education. “As a dad with kids in this school system, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Soft Lockdown lifted at Claxton Elementary School

Claxton Elementary School (CES) was placed on a soft lockdown this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. but was lifted just five minutes later. ECCSS stated an unauthorized parent arrived on campus and attempted to check out two students from school. School Resource Officer Rhiannon Cason was on campus and immediately contacted the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Within five minutes, the individual was in custody. All students and employees are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.
CLAXTON, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach

Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
SAVANNAH, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
wtoc.com

Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCCPSS school board leaders discuss bus driver shortage, parent’s rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham school board is hearing from staff Wednesday once again about a shortage of bus drivers. The transportation lead director told school board members this year buses were on time picking and dropping kids off for school 72 percent of the time. Meaning buses were late about 28 percent of the time.
SAVANNAH, GA
MilitaryTimes

Magnet fishers who found 86 rockets at Fort Stewart appear in court

A Statesboro, Georgia, federal court declared today that three magnet fishers charged after removing Army ordnance from a waterway near Fort Stewart will not face misdemeanor fines. Led by YouTuber Bryce Nachtwey, the trio, who pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50-caliber ammo belts from a river, were...
FORT STEWART, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Friday update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Kelyn Glover was last seen Wednesday on the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Kelyn is described as 5...
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Garden City's growing problem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Despite several write-ups, Reidsville mayor overrides police chief's recommendation to fire officer

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A suspended police officer in Tattnall County, with a history of violations, is back on the job after a brief suspension. A WJCL 22 News investigation uncovered documents that revealed the mayor of Reidsville, Curtis Colwell, required the city's police department to keep the officer and pay the officer for the days he missed due to his disciplinary suspension.
REIDSVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Tourism continuing to grow in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism in the coastal empire is bouncing back, according to recent numbers from the Georgia Department of Economic Development. It’s making a big difference for one county in particular. Recent numbers show more and more people are choosing to visit Liberty County. Leaders with...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
SAVANNAH, GA

