A familiar face to the Seaford School District is back, in a new role. Seaford resident Gary Zoll became the new Director of Student Services for Seaford schools. Zoll taught in Seaford for 15 years and was an assistant principal for three years before he became a principal in the Milford School District. Three years following that transition he came back to Seaford for a new opportunity.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO