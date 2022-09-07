Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
Wear yellow day to raise awareness for suicide prevention
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Each year more than 700,000 people take their own life. In Wicomico County, the health department is hoping to change that by raising awareness for suicide prevention. All you have to do is wear yellow tomorrow. Health officials say that any life lost is a...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware counties' review of substance use treatment system reveals scale of need
A review of Delaware’s substance use treatment network found state service providers currently meet only a fraction of the demand for its services — a challenge particularly acute for those needing the highest levels of care, including inpatient treatment. New Castle, Kent and Sussex Counties commissioned the study...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
starpublications.online
Emergency procedure changes coming to Seaford School District
A familiar face to the Seaford School District is back, in a new role. Seaford resident Gary Zoll became the new Director of Student Services for Seaford schools. Zoll taught in Seaford for 15 years and was an assistant principal for three years before he became a principal in the Milford School District. Three years following that transition he came back to Seaford for a new opportunity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department warns of phone scammer asking for donations
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) is warning residents to be warry of a phone scam. OCFD says on September 8th, they and the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company received reports of the bogus calls. The scammer is calling residents, asking for donations on behalf of the fire department, says OCFD.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware moving to quarterly drive-thru mobile pantries in 2023
Large monthly drive-thru food pantries hosted by the Food Bank of Delaware will end soon. During the COVID pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware handed out just shy of three million pounds of food at monthly drive-thru food pantries, which currently are continuing. And Food Bank communications director Kim Turner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Delaware students face up to a year and a half of learning loss
DELAWARE – As students in Delaware return to the classroom, they face on average 1.5 years of learning loss as a result of the pandemic and online learning. Administrators at the Laurel School District say by looking at a combination of SAT and Statewide assessments they are about 1.5-grade levels behind across their students compared to their 2018-2019 school year figures.
downbeach.com
Pennsylvania man drowns at unprotected beach in Ocean City
OCEAN. CITY – A Pennsylvania man drowned at an Ocean City beach during rough surf conditions, authorities said in a release Thursday. The victim has been identified as Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, Pennsylvania. The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s Rapid Response Team was alerted at 12:23 p.m. Thursday to...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
Cape Gazette
Knights of Columbus set document shredding event Sept. 17
The Knights of Columbus Msgr. Desmond Council No. 13348 will hold a document-shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. The shredding truck is equipped with a video camera to allow viewing as documents are securely shredded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach
A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County continues search for agenda solution
Deputy chief administrator presents software contract for digitizing meeting plans. The findings of a year-long search for software to manage the commissioners’ agenda was presented to the Worcester County Commissioners Tuesday, but fell flat because of the commissioners’ many unanswered question. Departing Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Parker...
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events
Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
Ocean City Today
Gov employee error at Ocean Pines plant proves costly
The Worcester County Commissioners approved a $540,000 intergovernmental grant for the Public Works Department on Tuesday to pay fees levied against the county by the state because of an Ocean Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant problem. In making the request, Public Works Director Dallas Baker told the commissioners the money will...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Ryan Godown Wins First Since 2018 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Ryan Godown returned to Victory Lane at Georgetown Speedway for the first time May 2018, topping the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified feature on Northeastern Supply night. The Ringoes, N.J., resident – enjoying a career season – moves into the Sunoco Championship chase point lead with...
Comments / 0