ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Oregon has rebound win with 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday night. It was Oregon’s 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD. Oregon was coming off a disheartening season-opening 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs that dropped the Ducks out of the AP Top 25. Nix struggled, throwing for 173 yards with two interceptions. Eastern Washington won its season opener 36-29 over Tennessee State. Quarterback Gunner Talkington threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, and was named the Big Sky’s offensive Player of the Week.
CHENEY, WA
The Associated Press

J.J. McCarthy becomes QB1, No. 4 Michigan tops Hawaii 56-10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was sharp in his first start, throwing for three touchdowns to help No. 4 Michigan overwhelm Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday night. McCarthy had his turn to take the first snap after Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance in the season-opening win over Colorado State as the starter. The sophomore made the most of his opportunity against the Rainbow Warriors, throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson on his second snap and 13-yard pass to Ronnie Bell early in the second quarter to give the Wolverines (2-0) a four-touchdown lead. McNamara entered the game with 6:22 left in the first half and took a sack to end his first possession.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night. The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn’t show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime. Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana. Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies lose at Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Rowdies took a quick lead against Charleston but couldn’t hold it, falling 2-1 Saturday night. With a playoff spot already clinched, Tampa Bay (16-6-6) also couldn’t take advantage of the chance to climb ahead of Memphis and into second place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy