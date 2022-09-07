Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon has rebound win with 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon rebounded from its season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 rout of Eastern Washington on Saturday night. It was Oregon’s 20th straight win at Autzen Stadium and its 18th straight victory in a home opener. Troy Franklin caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown while Byron Cardwell caught a scoring pass and ran for another TD. Oregon was coming off a disheartening season-opening 49-3 loss to the No. 2 Bulldogs that dropped the Ducks out of the AP Top 25. Nix struggled, throwing for 173 yards with two interceptions. Eastern Washington won its season opener 36-29 over Tennessee State. Quarterback Gunner Talkington threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, and was named the Big Sky’s offensive Player of the Week.
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Kent State Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 33-3 win over Kent State.
J.J. McCarthy becomes QB1, No. 4 Michigan tops Hawaii 56-10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy was sharp in his first start, throwing for three touchdowns to help No. 4 Michigan overwhelm Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday night. McCarthy had his turn to take the first snap after Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance in the season-opening win over Colorado State as the starter. The sophomore made the most of his opportunity against the Rainbow Warriors, throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson on his second snap and 13-yard pass to Ronnie Bell early in the second quarter to give the Wolverines (2-0) a four-touchdown lead. McNamara entered the game with 6:22 left in the first half and took a sack to end his first possession.
Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night. The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn’t show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime. Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana. Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rowdies lose at Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Rowdies took a quick lead against Charleston but couldn’t hold it, falling 2-1 Saturday night. With a playoff spot already clinched, Tampa Bay (16-6-6) also couldn’t take advantage of the chance to climb ahead of Memphis and into second place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference.
Comments / 0