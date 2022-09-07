Read full article on original website
Related
capitol-beat.org
Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits
ATLANTA – Georgia’s film industry took off after the General Assembly significantly strengthened the state income tax credit for movie and TV productions in 2008. The industry’s annual economic impact has soared from a relatively paltry $242 million the year before lawmakers upped the ante on the credit to $4.4 billion last year.
capitol-beat.org
State tax revenues strong in August
ATLANTA – Georgia’s new fiscal year is off to a healthy start after the first two months. The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.31 billion in taxes in August, an increase of $180.4 million – 0r 8.5% – over the same month a year ago.
capitol-beat.org
National mental health hotline prompts more calls from stressed Georgians
ATLANTA – About six weeks after it launched, close to 10,000 Georgians have called the new 988 mental health hotline seeking support. Rural Georgians, especially those in the southern part of the state, appear to be using the service in higher numbers than urban Georgians, officials with the state behavioral health agency said Thursday.
capitol-beat.org
University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses
ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia will waive SAT and ACT test requirements at most of the system’s 26 institutions for another year, system Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Thursday. The university system didn’t include the tests as an admissions requirement for the fall semester this year at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capitol-beat.org
University system Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role
ATLANTA – Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the longtime public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
capitol-beat.org
GOP’s Nikki Haley stumps for Gov. Brian Kemp
ATLANTA – Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hit the campaign trail Friday with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, praising the Republican for reopening Georgia businesses during the pandemic earlier than most of his counterparts. “The courage we have seen from Gov. Brian Kemp has been extraordinary,” Haley told reporters...
Comments / 0