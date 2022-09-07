ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Valdosta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Cumming, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WMAZ

Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators

ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
VALDOSTA, GA
capitol-beat.org

Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits

ATLANTA – Georgia’s film industry took off after the General Assembly significantly strengthened the state income tax credit for movie and TV productions in 2008. The industry’s annual economic impact has soared from a relatively paltry $242 million the year before lawmakers upped the ante on the credit to $4.4 billion last year.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Georgia Sun

3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust

HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
HOMERVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#Manufacturing Plant#Roofing#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Gaf Materials#Global Commerce
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE
capitol-beat.org

State tax revenues strong in August

ATLANTA – Georgia’s new fiscal year is off to a healthy start after the first two months. The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.31 billion in taxes in August, an increase of $180.4 million – 0r 8.5% – over the same month a year ago.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy