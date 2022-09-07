Read full article on original website
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
Federal funds spark new hope for Georgia’s electric car buyers
President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Act creating federal tax credits for qualifying electric vehicle purchases. Georgia’s state tax credit expired in 2015, but many consumers are still looking to transition away from gas vehicles. GPB’s Amanda Andrews takes us to the Clean Energy Roadshow to hear what the future may hold for Georgia consumers.
New jobs coming to Georgia after $146M investment by roofing manufacturer
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A major investment is underway in south central Georgia with a roofing company, not only expanding its footprint but helping to add more jobs to the local market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that GAF...
Boll Rot takes 20 percent of Georgia's cotton crop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — The State's cotton commission says 20 percent of this year's crop is rotting, and farmers are seeing boll rot shrivel up. It's a commodity that brings in three billion dollars a year for Georgia. Blake Bledsoe is a fourth generation farmer from Pulaski County, and...
Joyce Barlow endorsed by Georgia Association of Educators
ATLANTA — Georgia House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators for her commitment to support public education. “As a successful small business owner and health care provider in southwest Georgia, I know the value of a high-quality public education,” Barlow said in a news release. “Supporting Georgia’s teachers, who show up every day for their students despite all of the challenges facing them, is a top priority for me.
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
Georgia lawmakers expected to consider boosting music industry tax credits
ATLANTA – Georgia’s film industry took off after the General Assembly significantly strengthened the state income tax credit for movie and TV productions in 2008. The industry’s annual economic impact has soared from a relatively paltry $242 million the year before lawmakers upped the ante on the credit to $4.4 billion last year.
As sea levels rise, Coastal Georgia's property tax base could sink, new analysis says
LISTEN: the nonprofit Climate Central is urging coastal communities to diversify their local economies, as sea-level rise jeopardizes their property tax bases. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. As sea levels rise across coastal Georgia and the country, property tax bases will begin to fall — and as a result, essential municipal...
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
3 Georgia women arrested in coin operated gambling machine bust
HOMERVILLE — Three Georgia women were arrested Thursday and charged with operating unlicensed coin operated gambling machines. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 61-year-old Gloria Marshall, 65-year-old Patricia Thomas, and 55-year-old Lisa Trimble, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed COAMS (Felony), commercial gambling (Felony), and keeping a gambling place (Misdemeanor).
Why Fulton prosecutors are interested in Coffee County data breach
A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?
The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
State tax revenues strong in August
ATLANTA – Georgia’s new fiscal year is off to a healthy start after the first two months. The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.31 billion in taxes in August, an increase of $180.4 million – 0r 8.5% – over the same month a year ago.
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
Gullah Geechee community gets $2M, upgraded services in discrimination case settlement
A Gullah Geechee community on Georgia’s Sapelo Island has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging the county government provided unequal services and attempted to displace it with property tax increases. McIntosh County last month agreed to pay $2 million in damages to the dozens of residents who were...
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
