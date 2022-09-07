Read full article on original website
Salvation Army Hempstead Corps Conducts Massive Back to School Backpack Donation and Festival this Saturday
The new school year is here, and The Salvation Army Hempstead Corps is partnering with Macy’s to make sure that nearly 500 local children return to school with high quality backpacks and school supplies. Along with the back-to-school donation, the Hempstead Corps is hosting a carnival with games, a giant inflatable obstacle course, bouncy house, carnival foods, and more – to give children one last day of summer fun. Kids can also win prizes for the games they play!
'This middle school is a family'
A new era has begun for Wantagh Middle School, as literacy expert Rachel Quattrocchi is beginning her first year as assistant principal. Quattrocchi is replacing Stephanie Scolieri, who has served as assistant principal for the past eight years and has accepted the position as the district’s director of human resources.
Annual Doggie Dip at Splish Splash
Splish Splash has wrapped up its summer operating season but the water park will be holding one last event that dog owners across Long Island look forward to every year – the annual Doggie Dip. Pups and their parents are invited to the Calverton park between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 12 to enjoy some fun, fetch, and swimming at the Kahuna Bay Wave Pool.
District 13 shows new teachers and staff the ropes
The new school year is in full swing. But days before Valley Stream District 13 opened its doors to hundreds of its incoming students, district officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a three-day orientation at Howell Road Elementary School. On day one of the orientation, Superintendent Judith LaRocca...
Elmont Memorial principal placed on leave
Protests erupted at Elmont Memorial High School after Principal Kevin Dougherty was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The reasons for Dougherty’s leave were still unknown at press time. District Superintendent James Grossane stated in an Aug. 30 release that Dougherty was “taking a sabbatical...
Two Homes Deemed Unsafe by Hempstead Town
Two houses in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe by the Town board during their September 7, 2022 meeting. Resolutions authorizing the demolition and removal of the houses were on the agenda:. Demolition of a two-story wood frame, one family dwelling and debris from premises located at 709 Fishermans...
Smithtown superintendent of schools responds to allegations about teacher’s firing
The Smithtown superintendent of schools has responded to the allegations that a Smithtown High School East teacher was fired for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.
In Levittown, a busy summer
Children from Wantagh and Seaford who attend Levittown schools were treated to an “enriching” summer of 2022. After enduring two summers without any enrichment programs in 2020 and 2021, Levittown district officials felt it was necessary for the programs to make a strong comeback this year, according to Todd Winch, superintendent of Levittown schools.
Chick-Fil-A To Open New Rosedale Location This Week
Chick-fil-A will open a brand-new location in the region this week. The new fast-food eatery, located in the Queens neighborhood of Rosedale, which borders Nassau County, will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8, representatives announced. The restaurant, located at 24923 Rockaway Boulevard, is owned and operated by...
Bus driver shortage leaves dozens of Nassau BOCES students without rides
Dozens of parents are scrambling this morning as a school bus driver shortage is leaving dozens of kids who attend Nassau BOCES without a ride to school. According to a spokesperson for Nassau BOCES, eight bus routes to Nassau BOCES schools have been affected. News 12 has learned Nassau BOCES works with First Student, a bus company that is dealing with a driver shortage.
18 defunct colleges and universities in the NYC area
Dowling College was a private college on Long Island with a similar story to Briarcliff College. Dowling opened in 1968 in Oakdale on the site of William K. Vanderbilt’s Idle Hour estate. Idle Hour was a Gilded Age mansion built in 1882, later serving as a temporary residence of gangster Dutch Schultz and a short-lived artists’ colony. Adelphi College, the first in Suffolk County to offer four-year degrees, purchased the Vanderbilt estate in 1963 and launched the college, naming it after city planner Robert W. Dowling.
State Declares Emergency Over Polio
New York declared a state of emergency Friday over the discovery of polio in several counties. Evidence of the polio virus has been found in Rockland, Orange and Nassau Counties. A Rockland County man was recently diagnosed with a case of paralytic polio. Other evidence, including Nassau, the virus was found in wastewater around Manhasset, Port Washington, Glenwood Landing, Roslyn and surrounding areas, Newsday said.
Starbucks Being Constructed in Port Jefferson Station
A Starbucks with a drive-through is in the middle of being developed for a .63-acre site on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station. Construction is underway on the site, part of a larger development of a lot that includes a medical office and proposed bank. The Crest Group is developing...
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
Chic-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ Donuts Proposed For Property in Riverhead
The development of a property on the corner of Old Country Road and Mill Road in RIverhead has been on the table since at least 2019, according to public records. The application for the 7-acre site called for a new retail center consisting of 45,487-square-feet of assorted development, some of which would be retail space.
‘There’s a meeting within 10 minutes of your house’
Due to the anonymous nature of Al-Anon, the last names of people interviewed for this story have not been used. Most people are familiar with AA, or Alcoholics Anonymous. But few people are aware of the support groups available to the family and friends of someone with a drinking problem. Al-Anon Suffolk hopes to change that with a new postcard campaign aimed at reaching out to people who might not be aware of the services available to them. The postcards will be mailed out in batches of 500 every other week to every address in Bay Shore.
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
