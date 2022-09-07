Due to the anonymous nature of Al-Anon, the last names of people interviewed for this story have not been used. Most people are familiar with AA, or Alcoholics Anonymous. But few people are aware of the support groups available to the family and friends of someone with a drinking problem. Al-Anon Suffolk hopes to change that with a new postcard campaign aimed at reaching out to people who might not be aware of the services available to them. The postcards will be mailed out in batches of 500 every other week to every address in Bay Shore.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO