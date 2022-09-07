ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER DRAWS WITH ST. MARY'S 2-2

The Aztecs went ahead 2-0 before drawing with the Gaels on Friday night. Saint Mary's (3-1-2) started off on the front foot compared to the Aztecs (2-1-4). In the opening 30 minutes it was the Gaels who totaled seven shots, and forced Alexa Madueno in the Aztecs net to make two early stops. San Diego State would grow into the game in the final fifteen minutes of the first half. Rachelle Elve found her way in on goal but her shot was just wide in the 33rd minute. However, it was Denise Castro who opened the scoring for the Aztecs in the 44th minute. Castro was played in on goal by Emma Gaines-Ramos who picked a pass from midfield forward, allowing Castro to run onto it. Castro then rounded the keeper and slotted her shot into the net, giving the Aztecs a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break. The goal was Castro's fifth of the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: CATHOLICISM ONE-UPS THE SCOTTIES 14-13

September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) - Last week, ECM Sports made the trek out to the desert, but for week four, we’re keeping it nice and local at Jim Arnaiz Field as the Helix Highlanders hosted the Dons of Cathedral Catholic for what’s always a great non-conference matchup. The Scottie dawgs are a perfect 3-0.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego flash floods

September 9, 2022 (San Diego) -- The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watches, warnings and advisories for most of San Diego’s East County and inland areas this evening. See map on this page and click for details: https://www.weather.gov/sgx/. Life-threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, highways,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

#tropicalstormkay

September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Dangerously high winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm have promoted the National Weather Service to issue a high wind warning in effect through midnight tonight. Flash flood warnings are also in effect in mountain and desert areas. Gusts of 109...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Alvarado Specific Plan

Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

RICHARD LEDERER, "DR. GRAMMAR GUY" AT LAMPLIGHTERS IN LA MESA SEPT. 10 AND 12

September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) – Richard Lederer, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s language columnist, best-selling language author and former usage editor for the Random House Dictionary of the English Language, will give two humorous presentations at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. There are two shows, Sat. Sept....
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SHOP & DINE LA MESA SEPT. 24 AT LAKE MURRAY VILLAGE

September 9, 2022 (La Mesa) – The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the County of San Diego, invites you to “Shop & Dine La Mesa” to enjoy free family-friendly activities, entertainment, a car show, raffle prizes, live music and more. The event takes place...
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Sweetwater River Fire

September 8, 2022 (Rancho San Diego) -- A small vegetation fire broke out in the thick brush at the corner of Fury Lane and Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego this afternoon. The fire was initially reported at 3:00 and was responded to by several local fire agencies. Error message.
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EIGHT-STORY REZONING PLAN TURNED DOWN BY LA MESA PLANNERS; CITY COUNCIL MAY HEAR APPEAL

Height and density changes currently proposed would “not be in best interest of the city,” planning commissioners found. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) — Since 2018, Reza Paydar, the property owner of the palm-studded San Diego RV Resort in La Mesa, has been attempting to change the City’s zoning of the land so that apartment buildings can replace the RV park. The buildings would be among the largest La Mesa has ever seen.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

senior drug use

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CHP TO HOLD SOBRIETY AND DRIVER'S LICENSE CHECKPOINT SEPT. 9

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) --The California Highway Patrol (CHP), El Cajon Area, will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on September 9, somewhere within the unincorporated area of San Diego County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Lamplighters Community Theatre events

September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) – Richard Lederer, the San Diego Union-Tribune’s language columnist, best-selling language author and former usage editor for the Random House Dictionary of the English Language, will give two humorous presentations at Lamplighters Community Theatre in La Mesa. Error message. Support community news in...
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

BUSINESS, BUDGET, AND GOODBYES MARK LMSV SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AS TRUSTEE RHILEY RESIGNS

Board will meet Monday to determine how to fill immediate vacancy. September 8, 2022 (La Mesa) –Trustee Sarah Rhiley announced her immediate resignation from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board, effective September 7. She submitted her resignation letter immediately before the board’s first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on September 6.
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Lemon Grove Farmer's Market

September 9, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- A Mobile Farmer's Market is coming to Lemon Grove. Thrive Lemon Grove is partnering with Project New Village to bring fresh, locally farm-raised produce to the community. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from...
LEMON GROVE, CA

