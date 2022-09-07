The Aztecs went ahead 2-0 before drawing with the Gaels on Friday night. Saint Mary's (3-1-2) started off on the front foot compared to the Aztecs (2-1-4). In the opening 30 minutes it was the Gaels who totaled seven shots, and forced Alexa Madueno in the Aztecs net to make two early stops. San Diego State would grow into the game in the final fifteen minutes of the first half. Rachelle Elve found her way in on goal but her shot was just wide in the 33rd minute. However, it was Denise Castro who opened the scoring for the Aztecs in the 44th minute. Castro was played in on goal by Emma Gaines-Ramos who picked a pass from midfield forward, allowing Castro to run onto it. Castro then rounded the keeper and slotted her shot into the net, giving the Aztecs a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break. The goal was Castro's fifth of the season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO