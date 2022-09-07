ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

New resource coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness

TOOELE, Utah — A new resource is coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness. The old Harris Elementary School in Tooele that closed in 2018 is now being turned into Harris Community Village. This resource center will offer 24/7 childcare, a homeless shelter, domestic violence and substance abuse...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized

SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Grantsville, UT
Grantsville, UT
Government
County
Tooele County, UT
Tooele County, UT
Government
Tooele County, UT
Education
Local
Utah Education
Grantsville, UT
Education
sandyjournal.com

Nursing program without waitlist opens campus in Sandy

Grand Canyon University has opened a nursing program and state-of-the-art training lab in Sandy. The lab is located near Hale Center Theatre and Sandy City Hall. The private, for-profit school currently has no waitlist and can enroll 72 students, three times a year. “We’re concerned with the numbers of nursing...
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#K12#Wells Elementary School#Worthington
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl

Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KSLTV

A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls while hiking in flip-flops

PROVO, Utah — The North Fork Fire Department is reminding people to hike with proper equipment after a 24-year-old man fell 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls while hiking in flip-flops. According to the department, the man took a hike in his flip-flops up Bridal Veil Falls and got...
PROVO, UT
tooeleonline.com

Stallions roll past Hillcrest 56-7

During its Friday night home game, the undefeated Stansbury Stallions kept the scoreboard busy as it hosted the Hillcrest Huskies. Stansbury opened the scoring early with quarterback Ezra Harris rushing for a 20-yard touchdown to put the team up 7-0 two minutes into the first quarter. A failed drive by Hillcrest on the ensuing possession set the Stallions up to extend their lead to 14-0 halfway through the frame.
TOOELE, UT
tooeleonline.com

Cedar Valley soars past Tooele 49-13

Coming off their first win of the season last week, the Tooele Buffaloes looked to defeat the Cedar Valley Aviators on Homecoming Night on Friday. Things started off rocky early for the Buffaloes, as a bobbled kickoff return led to a deep first down. Then, on their opening drive, Tooele fumbled the ball at their own 12-yard-line. Setting up a favorable field position for Cedar Valley.
TOOELE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy