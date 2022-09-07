Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
KSLTV
New resource coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness
TOOELE, Utah — A new resource is coming to Tooele County to help with homelessness. The old Harris Elementary School in Tooele that closed in 2018 is now being turned into Harris Community Village. This resource center will offer 24/7 childcare, a homeless shelter, domestic violence and substance abuse...
Utah installs new finance officer at public school run by polygamous sect
A public school run by the polygamous Kingston group received a new finance officer appointed by the state on Thursday as it continues to spend taxpayer dollars on family businesses.
kslnewsradio.com
Legacy bridge at University of Utah vandalized
SALT LAKE CITY — Over Labor Day weekend, the elevator, on the west end of the Legacy Bridge at the University of Utah was vandalized. Currently, it is out of service and crews are assessing the damage. The university said in a release the Legacy Bridge remains open and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
sandyjournal.com
Nursing program without waitlist opens campus in Sandy
Grand Canyon University has opened a nursing program and state-of-the-art training lab in Sandy. The lab is located near Hale Center Theatre and Sandy City Hall. The private, for-profit school currently has no waitlist and can enroll 72 students, three times a year. “We’re concerned with the numbers of nursing...
kjzz.com
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
kjzz.com
Utah-based Zions Bank opts out of participating in Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City-based Zions Bank has announced they will be withdrawing from the Boise Pride Festival. The bank tweeted the update stating, "when they committed to the event, they were unaware of the event's activities involving children and minors." "Since learning of these specific...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
kmyu.tv
Utah Pride Center responds after Zions Bank withdraws from Boise Pride Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Pride Center said they are ending their relationship with Zions Bank after the Salt Lake City-based company announced their withdrawal from the Boise Pride Festival. In a social media statement, the Utah Pride Center claimed the LGBTQIA+ community, allies and sponsoring organizations...
Wyoming Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Girl
Police in Rock Springs are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old Utah girl now believed to possibly be in Wyoming. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 16-year-old Sabryna Savas was last seen in Salt Lake City on December 13, 2021.
KSLTV
A virus is wiping out Utah’s tomato harvest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A virus is wiping out large portions of tomato crops in Utah farms. According to the Utah Farm Bureau, it’s impacting tomatoes grown all over the state and could make them scarce at some farmer’s markets. Farmer Jake Harward said it’s his worst harvest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Draper, Holladay propose way for high-density housing to fulfill legislative mandate
DRAPER — As cities across northern Utah work to comply with new housing mandates put in place this year by the state Legislature, Draper and Holladay leaders are looking at zoning changes to pave the way for more high-density and moderate-income housing. In an effort by lawmakers to tackle...
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
KSLTV
Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
KSLTV
Man falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls while hiking in flip-flops
PROVO, Utah — The North Fork Fire Department is reminding people to hike with proper equipment after a 24-year-old man fell 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls while hiking in flip-flops. According to the department, the man took a hike in his flip-flops up Bridal Veil Falls and got...
No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
tooeleonline.com
Stallions roll past Hillcrest 56-7
During its Friday night home game, the undefeated Stansbury Stallions kept the scoreboard busy as it hosted the Hillcrest Huskies. Stansbury opened the scoring early with quarterback Ezra Harris rushing for a 20-yard touchdown to put the team up 7-0 two minutes into the first quarter. A failed drive by Hillcrest on the ensuing possession set the Stallions up to extend their lead to 14-0 halfway through the frame.
Business administrator resigns after over a decade with Park City School District
Todd Hauber joined the Park City School District as the business administrator more than 10 years ago. His last day with Park City will be October 15, after which he’ll take on that role for the 67,000-student Granite School District. Hauber will oversee a $984 million budget in his...
tooeleonline.com
Cedar Valley soars past Tooele 49-13
Coming off their first win of the season last week, the Tooele Buffaloes looked to defeat the Cedar Valley Aviators on Homecoming Night on Friday. Things started off rocky early for the Buffaloes, as a bobbled kickoff return led to a deep first down. Then, on their opening drive, Tooele fumbled the ball at their own 12-yard-line. Setting up a favorable field position for Cedar Valley.
Comments / 0