Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
kslnewsradio.com

Geographical Utah sites are being renamed

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
ABC4

UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
KSLTV

Smoky skies could be persistent problem in Utah this fall

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah hasn’t had a lot of bad air quality from wildfire smoke this summer, especially compared to last year. But wildfires burning to the north and west of Utah are now pumping in a lot of smoky air. Unfortunately, we could be in for several smoky periods over the next few weeks.
KSLTV

Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies

SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
ABC4

How does the Juul settlement affect Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Juul settled a multi-state lawsuit for advertising to minors and will pay $438,500,000 to 34 states including Utah.  Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce Margaret Woolley Busse said this is a win and Juul’s settlement said a lot about the company.  “They understood that their practices were deceptive and were […]
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
utahstories.com

5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake

The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Democrats file lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from ballot in November

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party announced it had filed a lawsuit to remove Joel Ferry from the ballot in the upcoming November election. The lawsuit comes weeks after Ferry refused to take his name off the ballot before his confirmation as director of the Department of Natural Resources.
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues

As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
