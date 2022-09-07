SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO