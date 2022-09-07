Read full article on original website
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Dominating Defensive Performance Lifts Ferris State To Impressive Top 15 Win
Big Rapids, Mich. - The nationally top-ranked Ferris State University football squad used a dominating defensive performance to knock off 14th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 27-5 on Saturday (Sept. 10) afternoon at Morentz Stadium in Hickory, N.C. The Bulldogs allowed only 94 total yards, including 16 yards rushing, and produced seven quarterback sacks...
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Escapes Again, Moves to 3-0 After Topping Georgia State
For the second straight week, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels faced a stiff test on the road against a Sun Belt opponent. And for the second straight week, they passed… barely. Carolina weathered a run of 25 unanswered points by Georgia State Saturday afternoon in Atlanta,...
chapelboro.com
Northwood High’s Drake Powell Commits to UNC Basketball
A local high school star will be suiting up in Carolina blue. Drake Powell, a junior on the Northwood High boys’ basketball team, announced his commitment to play for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels Thursday night. Powell is the first member of the recruiting class of 2024 to...
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 9, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's another Friday during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team gets a closer look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will put another one in their win columns this week?
All aboard NC’s ‘football train,’ which will again go to Charlotte for Panthers games
The trains are available for each 1 p.m. home game, starting with this Sunday’s opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Questions loom after volunteer Special Olympics coach dismissed
Mulroy has volunteered with the Special Olympics of Mecklenburg County for eight years.
country1037fm.com
5 North Carolina Cities Rank Among the Best In The Country To Retire
You work hard all your life. You want to make sure you land somewhere during retirement where you can feel confident in as many ways possible. Five cities in North Carolina are among the best places to live in the whole country according to WalletHub. Just seven in 10 people...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
Taylorsville Times
Jay Mayes: music promoter, manager, and barber, too
It’s a story of second chances and helping the next generation. That’s the story of Taylorsville native Jay Mayes, 49, who is a barber as well as a music promoter and manager for several artists. Jay, like his father before him, cuts hair. He is the son of...
WBTV
Salisbury’s Cheerwine in the running as “Coolest Thing Made In NC”
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The NC Chamber announced 31 semifinalists for the Coolest Thing Made in NC, and Cheerwine is one of 15 honorees in the medium-to-large business category. Semifinal voting is available by clicking here. Voting closes Sept. 16. Founded in Salisbury in 1917, Cheerwine is the oldest continuing...
fsrmagazine.com
Eggs Up Grill to Triple Footprint in North Carolina
Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will nearly triple its footprint in North Carolina over the next year. As part of its expansion focus in the Southeast, new restaurants open this fall in Garner and Southport, while franchisees begin development in Cornelius, Clayton and Fayetteville N.C.
‘A dream come true’: Country star Luke Combs brings World Tour to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs is bringing his World Tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in 2023, the singer announced Thursday. Combs’ music tour will make its stop in the Queen City on Saturday, July 15. The concert will feature special guests Riley […]
Heavy police presence in southwest Charlotte, public told to avoid area
The incident is happening on the 3700 block of Arco Corporate Drive in the Steele Creek area.
Thousands of classic and ‘famous’ cars arrive in Concord for Auto Fair
The Charlotte Auto Fair at Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off Thursday morning and will run through Saturday.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
power98fm.com
One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States
Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
power98fm.com
New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte
New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
Go Blue Ridge
Fatal Car Crash in Lenoir
On Wednesday, September 7th, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on Calico Road near Vantage Heights Circle. A 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Calico Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left,...
