Dominating Defensive Performance Lifts Ferris State To Impressive Top 15 Win
Big Rapids, Mich. - The nationally top-ranked Ferris State University football squad used a dominating defensive performance to knock off 14th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 27-5 on Saturday (Sept. 10) afternoon at Morentz Stadium in Hickory, N.C. The Bulldogs allowed only 94 total yards, including 16 yards rushing, and produced seven quarterback sacks...
Bulldogs Blitz Rangers To Open League Action
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's volleyball team opened Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play with a 3-0 sweep of the Parkside Rangers on Friday (Sept. 9) inside Jim Wink Arena. Ferris State sophomore middle hitter Syann Fairfield led the Bulldog attack with 10 kills on...
Bulldogs Play #3 GVSU to Deadlock in GLIAC Opener
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University women's soccer team opened Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) action with a scoreless draw against the reigning national champions and nationally #3-ranked Grand Valley State Lakers. It was the tale of two halves for the game, as GVSU had the run...
